National Security Committee postpones decision on draft law on mobilization until tomorrow - MP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has postponed its decision on the draft law on mobilization to January 10. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram, UNN reports.

"The National Security Committee has completed its meeting. The decision on the mobilization bill has been postponed until tomorrow," Honcharenko wrote.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense in its proposals agrees to preserve the deferral for all persons with disabilities (including group 3) and their spouses.

Earlier, he wrote that the mobilization bill would not be submitted to the Rada tomorrow.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat five versions of the draft law on mobilization, the government's and 4 alternative versions, have already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Member of the National Security Committee, MP Solomiya Bobrovska reportedthat the government's draft law on mobilization needs to be significantly revised. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has comments on every second article.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers .

Also, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence finalize the government's draft law on mobilization.