National Bank did not receive requests and did not approve the sale of BTA Bank - statement

The National Bank of Ukraine has denied rumors that it had allegedly agreed to the sale of BTA Bank.

This is stated in the NBU's statement in response to the spread of false information in anonymous telegram channels.

Currently, the NBU has not received any applications for acquisition of a significant interest in BTA Bank, and therefore no approvals from the regulator at the management or committee level have been provided - the NBU emphasizes.

The regulator notes that such approval requires verification of the investor and the source of funds.

The NBU believes that the spread of such rumors is another attempt to discredit the regulator in order to further question all decisions regarding BTA Bank.

Earlier, the TG channels spread false information that BTA Bank had allegedly received the regulator's permission to change its ownership outside the established procedure.