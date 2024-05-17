Naftogaz to reach production of up to 15 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024, has already launched 93 new wells - Shmyhal

In 2023, state-owned Naftogaz launched 86 new wells. Since the beginning of this year, another 7 new wells have been launched. The company's goal for 2024 is to reach production of about 15 billion cubic meters of gas. This was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, one of the tasks for energy independence and sustainability is to increase energy production. First of all, it is about gas production.

In 2023, state-owned Naftogaz launched 86 new wells. Since the beginning of this year, another 7 new wells have been launched. It is important that the company has achieved the highest production for the corresponding period over the past two years. The goal for 2024 for Naftogaz is to reach production of about 15 billion cubic meters of gas - Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

Shmyhal named four areas of work to improve the situation in the energy sector