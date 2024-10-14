NABU on the way to losing independence due to personal interests - former first deputy director of the bureau Gizo Uglava

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 3692 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 9564 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 40100 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142878 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 191666 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119706 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353520 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178014 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147696 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196897 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 13181 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 6248 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 18618 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 26064 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 21024 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 3692 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 2822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 9564 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 21062 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 40100 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26636 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28958 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42512 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50714 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139114 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NABU on the way to losing independence due to personal interests - former first deputy director of the bureau Gizo Uglava

Kyiv • UNN

 • 127616 views

Former NABU deputy director Gizo Uglava said that the bureau had lost its independence due to the prevalence of personal interests over institutional ones. He expressed concern about the current state of the anti-corruption agency.

NABU on the way to losing independence due to personal interests - former first deputy director of the bureau Gizo Uglava

Ten years after its creation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is on the path to losing its independence because personal interests of individuals have begun to prevail over institutional values. This was stated by former First Deputy Director of the NABU Gizo Uglava.

On October 14, the day the law "On the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" was adopted, Gizo Uglava expressed concern about the current state of the bureau.

10 years ago, as an international expert with extensive experience in fighting corruption and real results in this area, I was invited to join the team that developed the legislative framework for the establishment of the NABU. My tasks were to develop amendments to the legislation and an algorithm for implementing specific mechanisms that allowed NABU to become an effective institution

- Uglava noted.

He emphasized that the NABU used to be based on the "three pillars" - the rule of law, independence and integrity. However, in his opinion, these values are now under threat.

"Now I am sincerely sorry that the external environment and internal processes have led to the NABU being on the path to losing its independence, and that the personal interests of individuals prevail over institutional values and hard work of many years of teamwork," the former top NABU official said.

Add

Gizo Uglava has been working at NABU as the first deputy director since the establishment of this anti-corruption body. He was dismissed from the bureau on September 3, 2024, with the official reason being a violation of the oath of office and rules of ethical behavior. However, Uglava filed a lawsuit demanding that the order on his dismissal be declared illegal.

It is worth noting that a few months before his dismissal, he managed to make a number of high-profile statementsthat exposed potential problems in the management and investigation processes of anti-corruption detectives.

Head accused the NABU leadership, in particular Director Semen Kryvonos, of pressuring him to resign. He also filed a complaint with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption against the NABU director and received official whistleblower status.

The then-deputy director of the NABU repeatedly hinted that decisions in the bureau were made under the influence of external factors, not on the basis of the law. Among the individuals and institutions that he believed exerted this pressure were activists of the Anti-Corruption Action Center  (AntAC) and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, who, as Uglava noted, had previously worked for the AntAC.

The same opinion is supported by lawyers, who also stated that the real goal of anti-corruption activists has turned from fighting corruption to putting pressure on certain public officials to achieve "external" goals.

In addition, the lawyer community is sounding the alarm over NABU Director Semen Kryvonos' idea to create his own forensic expertise at the bureau, because "their" experts in the investigation have nothing to do with an independent investigation.

Manipulation of examinations is a common practice for NABU, but it often plays against the detectives themselves. For example, as was the case with the examinations in the cases of Rotterdam+ and former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. As lawyer Iryna Odynets stated, NABU lost in court because during the investigation, detectives in these cases "painted" forensic examinations in friendly private offices and then unsuccessfully tried to confirm their accusations with them. Volodymyr Omelyan himself also noted that detectives engaged "dubious experts" during the investigation of the case against him.

In addition, the NABU tried to leak the expertise in the case against former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky, which they themselves had ordered and which was obviously supposed to testify to his innocence.

At the moment, an external independent audit of the NABU has begun. International experts have already met with anti-corruption activists and lawyers. The latter expressed concern about the effectiveness of investigations and transparency of NABU's work.

NACP launches investigation into conflict of interest of NABU Director Kryvonos14.10.24, 15:18 • 122807 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$69.53
Bitcoin
$83,195.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.25
Золото
$3,129.35
Ethereum
$1,806.07