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NABU confirmed searches at the NBU and the home of an "employee"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

NABU detectives, under the supervision of SAPO, are conducting authorized searches at the NBU and at the home of one of its employees. There have been no arrests or notices of suspicion.

NABU confirmed searches at the NBU and the home of an "employee"

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine confirmed that it was conducting searches at the premises of the National Bank and at the residence of “one of its employees” on October 21. No one has been detained and no suspicions have been announced, NABU reported, writes UNN.

In response to media inquiries, we inform you that NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of SAPO, are conducting searches at the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine and at the residence of one of its employees. No person has been detained, and no notice of suspicion has been served

- NABU stated.

As noted by NABU, “the investigative actions have been authorized and are being carried out in accordance with applicable law. No other details are being disclosed in order to preserve the secrecy of the pretrial investigation.”

Background

Earlier, members of parliament reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine had arrived to conduct searches at the National Bank of Ukraine, including at the office of the regulator’s head, Andrii Pyshnyi.

Julia Shramko

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