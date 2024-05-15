Mykolaiv: 5 victims reported as a result of Russian strike

Five people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Mykolaiv today, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

There are already five victims. All of them received medical care on an outpatient basis - Kim said.

According to the State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv region, "in the afternoon, on May 15, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv". "They hit the industrial zone. A service station of 400 square meters caught fire. The building and cars that were nearby caught fire," the State Emergency Service said on Facebook.

It was reported that the fire was localized and the firefighting was ongoing.

Mykolaiv: three injured reported as a result of Russian strike