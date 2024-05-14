Muzychuk: National Guard deploys special forces to stop enemy in Kharkiv region

Active hostilities continue in the areas of settlements on the northern border of Kharkiv region. The National Guard of Ukraine has engaged special units of the Omega National Guard to carry out counterattack tasks and counteract the advance of the DPR, National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said on Tuesday, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Active hostilities continue in the areas of settlements on the northern border of Kharkiv region. Here we are engaging our special forces units of the National Guard, our Omega units. The main tasks these units are currently performing are counter-strike and counter-sabotage actions, i.e. countering the advance of the subversive group, and they are also unmanned aerial vehicle units that are using drones to effectively target enemy armored vehicles and infantry," Muzychuk said.

He noted that the enemy is currently using much less armored vehicles in this area, compared to May 10 and 11, when more mechanized columns were involved.

"Infantry groups are trying to move and gain a foothold, creating certain preconditions for the advance of enemy units. But the work of other units of the Defense Forces in this area allows us to destroy infantry groups. This is also the work of snipers from our Omega unit and, of course, work has now begun to destroy the ammunition depots, because in some areas the enemy is trying to accumulate ammunition depots," added Muzychuk.

According to him, one of the units uses 30 to 40 FPV drones per day to destroy the enemy and armored vehicles.

Recall

As of 13.00 on May 14, fighting continues in almost all sections of the frontline, with the highest occupant activity recorded in the Kharkiv , Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors. There were 73 combat engagements in the frontline today.