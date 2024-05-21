MPs failed in their attempts to summon government officials to the parliament: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

MPs failed in their attempts to summon government officials to the parliament: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

MPs failed to summon First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to parliament due to insufficient votes.

MPs have failed in their attempts to summon First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko to the parliament to hear the issue of citizens' reservations, as well as Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the issue of fortifications. This was reported by MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

"Dmytro Razumkov put to the vote a proposal to summon First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the issue of booking. The issue received 132 of the 150 required votes. That is, it was not adopted," Zheleznyak said.

At the same time, MP Honcharenko said that parliamentarians failed to vote on the summons to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov over the issue of fortifications. According to him, the relevant decision received 118 votes.

In addition, Zheleznyak notedthat the Rada is likely to hear a report from the head of the Bureau of Economic Security on Friday.

"Upon summoning the head of the BES to the Council (this wording is specially chosen, since we do not know who is heading the BES this week). Chairman: "We have sent an invitation and at the conciliation board we will decide on the day we will invite him - most likely Friday after the hour of questions to the government," Zheleznyak said.

Recall

On May 8, MPs summoned the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, Serhiy Perkhun, to the Verkhovna Rada amid searches at the CEO Club.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

