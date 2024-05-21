MPs failed in their attempts to summon government officials to the parliament: what is known

MPs have failed in their attempts to summon First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko to the parliament to hear the issue of citizens' reservations, as well as Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the issue of fortifications. This was reported by MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

"Dmytro Razumkov put to the vote a proposal to summon First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the issue of booking. The issue received 132 of the 150 required votes. That is, it was not adopted," Zheleznyak said.

At the same time, MP Honcharenko said that parliamentarians failed to vote on the summons to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov over the issue of fortifications. According to him, the relevant decision received 118 votes.

In addition, Zheleznyak notedthat the Rada is likely to hear a report from the head of the Bureau of Economic Security on Friday.

"Upon summoning the head of the BES to the Council (this wording is specially chosen, since we do not know who is heading the BES this week). Chairman: "We have sent an invitation and at the conciliation board we will decide on the day we will invite him - most likely Friday after the hour of questions to the government," Zheleznyak said.

Recall

On May 8, MPs summoned the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, Serhiy Perkhun, to the Verkhovna Rada amid searches at the CEO Club.