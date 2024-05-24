MP: The conflict over the Olympex grain terminal may increase the risk of Ukraine for foreign investors

The conflict over the Olympex grain terminal in Odesa could have a negative impact on Ukraine's investment attractiveness. That is why the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development plans to examine the situation at its next meeting. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Bohdan Kitsak, a member of the parliamentary committee.

Any cases of this nature that occur (such as the conflict over the Olympex terminal - ed.) have a negative effect on other investors' decisions to establish themselves, open their businesses, and generally invest in Ukrainian enterprises in Ukraine - Kitsak said.

The MP emphasized that the BES and the SBI should, among other things, identify abuses of individual officials who may indirectly affect business, including in the case of the grain terminal.

But in general, (the conflict - ed.) has a negative impact on the investment image, on the final decision of any foreign partners to choose the Ukrainian zone for investment, and this ultimately means that the Ukrainian zone increases its riskiness for such investments - Kitsak added.

The MP noted that foreign investors' attention to Ukrainian business has intensified. They are actively considering investing in the energy sector in particular, as this area is the most regulated by law.

According to Kitsak, foreign investors are also considering using industrial parks in Ukraine to relocate or open their businesses. After all, there are tax and customs benefits there, and the activity is clearly regulated. Therefore, according to Kitsak, on the one hand, there are negative trends, and on the other hand, there is an improvement in legal regulation, creation of additional opportunities, and an increase in the attractiveness of investing in Ukraine.

At the same time, the MP noted that there was a proposal by members of the parliamentary committee on economic development to analyze the case of Olympex and several others at the meeting.

At the next meetings we will consider and have more detailed information ,” Kitsak said.

Recall

The well-known smuggler Vadym Alperin, who is under sanctions and deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, with the help of his business friends Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, is trying to block the work of the Olympex grain terminal in Odesa, which will certainly play into Russia's hands in its plans.

Read more about the conflict over the Olympex grain terminal in this article: “Groza and Naumenko's company GNT Group blocked the work of the grain terminal in Odesa. Detailed chronology of the conflict”.