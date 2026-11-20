Serhii Kuzminykh. Photo: Facebook

The High Anti-Corruption Court handed down a verdict against Member of Parliament Serhii Kuzminykh, who was exposed receiving UAH 558,000 in an improper benefit for facilitating private companies’ victory in tenders to supply medical equipment in Zhytomyr region. He was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison, UNN reports.

The High Anti-Corruption Court ruled: Serhii Volodymyrovych Kuzminykh was found guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment, with disqualification from holding positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies for a period of three years — the judge said.

As reported by the HACC press service, the court also left unchanged the preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest and extended the term of the procedural obligations imposed on the defendant, namely:

to appear before the court upon every summons;

to report any change in his place of residence and/or place of work;

to surrender for safekeeping to the relevant state authorities his passport (passports) for traveling abroad, other documents granting the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine;

to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The SAPO also reported that the court’s verdict will enter into force thirty days after its pronouncement if it is not appealed.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in January 2022, a Member of Parliament of Ukraine received UAH 558,000 in an improper benefit through a trusted person. This amount constituted 30% of the value of a contract for the supply of an ultrasound diagnostic system, concluded by a municipal enterprise—a hospital in the city of Zhytomyr—with a private enterprise. The money was intended to influence hospital officials so that this enterprise would be declared the winner of a public procurement procedure. In addition, the defendant guaranteed that in the future, in exchange for a "30% kickback," he would use his influence to secure the financing and implementation of two more contracts—for the supply of a magnetic resonance imaging system and laparoscopic equipment—for a total amount of more than UAH 38 million reported the SAPO.

In June, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detained Kuzminykh. The detention was carried out pursuant to a ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court in connection with the defendant’s repeated failure to appear at court hearings.

People's deputy from "Servant of the People" detained in bribery case for medical equipment