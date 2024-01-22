MP Honcharenko chairs the PACE Committee on Migration and Refugees

MP and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksiy Honcharenko has been elected chairman of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Goncharenko announced this on his social media, UNN reports.

"I have just been officially appointed president of PACE! I have been appointed to head the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons. I am the first Ukrainian to hold this position! The most important thing is that I will have even more opportunities to promote Ukraine's interests!" Honcharenko wrote in the evening, on January 22.

Before that, the Migration Committee was headed by Greek politician Theodoros Roussopoulos, who was elected the new president of PACE on January 22 and is a supporter of Ukraine.

From January 22 to 26, the PACE winter session is taking place in Strasbourg, France.

