PACE elects a new president: a Greek politician with a clear position in support of Ukraine

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 99223 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111337 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141240 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138393 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176677 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171799 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283434 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43446 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32214 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65403 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33909 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53411 views
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 99202 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250955 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236063 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261334 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53411 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141238 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106996 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106982 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123076 views
PACE elects a new president: a Greek politician with a clear position in support of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22516 views

Greek MP Theodoros Roussopoulos, who reportedly supports Ukraine, is elected as the new president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Greek MP Theodoros Roussopoulos has become the new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The new PACE President has a clear position in support of Ukraine, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Yevhenia Kravchuk, according to UNN

The January session of PACE has officially started. And the first news is that Theodoros Roussopoulos is the new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe! The Greek politician has just been elected President of the Assembly at the PACE winter session. He was the only candidate

- wrote the MP on Facebook.

Prior to that, Theodoros Roussopoulos was Vice President of the EPP Group and Chairman of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons.

According to Kravchuk, the new PACE President has a clear position in support of Ukraine. "This is evidenced by his votes within the Assembly condemning Russian aggression, as well as his participation in the Ad hoc Committee on the Status of Children of Ukraine, which met last December in Paris," Kravchuk said. 

Addendum

At the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Parliamentary Assembly will hold a debate under the urgent procedure on the situation of children in Ukraine. The PACE is planning to adopt a resolution based on its results.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

