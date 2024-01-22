PACE elects a new president: a Greek politician with a clear position in support of Ukraine

Greek MP Theodoros Roussopoulos has become the new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The new PACE President has a clear position in support of Ukraine, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Yevhenia Kravchuk, according to UNN.

The January session of PACE has officially started. And the first news is that Theodoros Roussopoulos is the new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe! The Greek politician has just been elected President of the Assembly at the PACE winter session. He was the only candidate - wrote the MP on Facebook.

Prior to that, Theodoros Roussopoulos was Vice President of the EPP Group and Chairman of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons.

According to Kravchuk, the new PACE President has a clear position in support of Ukraine. "This is evidenced by his votes within the Assembly condemning Russian aggression, as well as his participation in the Ad hoc Committee on the Status of Children of Ukraine, which met last December in Paris," Kravchuk said.

Addendum

At the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Parliamentary Assembly will hold a debate under the urgent procedure on the situation of children in Ukraine. The PACE is planning to adopt a resolution based on its results.