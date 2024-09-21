“Most likely to disrupt Russian ground operations, especially in the Kursk region": British intelligence assesses the damage to the ammunition depot in Toropets

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182468 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145550 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147876 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140768 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179649 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104851 views

Popular news
February 28, 08:14 PM • 48842 views
February 28, 08:20 PM • 36950 views
February 28, 08:35 PM • 65856 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 37404 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 33345 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182472 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189920 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179650 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 206832 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 195509 views
UNN Lite
February 28, 03:20 PM • 146016 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 145585 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 149998 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 141150 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 157788 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19981 views

British intelligence believes that a successful strike on a strategic ammunition depot in Toropets, Tver region, would disrupt Russia's ground operations, especially in the Kursk region.

A drone strike on an ammunition depot in the village of Toropets, Tver region of Russia, is likely to disrupt Russia's ground operations, especially in the Kursk region. This is stated in a new report of the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence data, according to UNN.

Details

“On the night of September 17-18, 2024, Ukraine conducted a successful unilateral unmanned aerial vehicle strike on the Toropets strategic ammunition depot in the Tver region of Russia, approximately 500 km from Ukraine. The depot is a storage site for the 107th Arsenal of the Russian Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, and almost certainly held ammunition of various calibers for frontline use, as well as missiles and cruise missiles used at nearby airfields. It also reportedly stored ammunition procured from North Korea,” the report says.

It is noted that the warehouse, repaired in 2018, is one of Russia's largest strategic ammunition depots, which directly supports its operations in Ukraine, storing more than 30 thousand tons of ammunition.

British intelligence believes that the reason for the damage to the depot was the improper storage of old ammunition, which remained vulnerable to drone strikes despite being modernized in 2018 after the 2011 detonation incidents in Pugachevo, which damaged 3,000 homes and evacuated 30,000 people.

The explosion in the bunker was recorded with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale, equivalent to a small earthquake, and fires spread over a 6 km wide area. It is likely that poor storage of ammunition, which remains vulnerable to UAVs, caused a chain reaction of cascading detonations in the bunker system, resulting in huge losses of ammunition. Russian air defense continues to struggle with Ukrainian deep strike operations, despite claiming to have intercepted over 50 UAVs during this attack. Although part of a larger supply chain, this loss is likely to disrupt Russian ground operations, especially in the Kursk region

- British intelligence said.

Recall

Drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO attacked a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Defense Ministry in the town of Toropets, Tver region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

