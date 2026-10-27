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Moscow was attacked by drones during the summit attended by Putin: around 150 flights were canceled or delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1854 views

During the gas summit in Moscow, authorities reported intercepting 16 drones. Around 150 flights were canceled or delayed, and mobile internet access was restricted.

Moscow was attacked by drones during the summit attended by Putin: around 150 flights were canceled or delayed

On Tuesday, October 27, Moscow came under a drone attack during an international gas summit at which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke. Due to the threat of strikes, airports in the Russian capital restricted their operations, while passengers faced widespread flight delays. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Russian authorities and local media, writes UNN.

Details

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that over the course of two hours, until 6:30 p.m., Russian air defenses allegedly intercepted 16 drones approaching the city. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 71 drones had been shot down in various regions during the day.

Residents of western Moscow and the Moscow region reported explosions, loud rumbling, and car alarms going off. In particular, explosions were heard in the areas of Barvikha, Rodniki, and Govorovo.

The attack caused chaos at Moscow’s airports

Due to the drone threat, operations at Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Vnukovo airports were restricted. According to estimates by Russian media, around 150 flights were delayed or canceled, while some aircraft were diverted to alternate airfields.

At that time, Putin was speaking at the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum at Moscow’s World Trade Center.

Mobile internet was shut down in central Moscow

Russian authorities also restricted mobile internet within the Third Ring Road, citing security measures.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, the restrictions will remain in effect on October 28–29. In addition, some streets in the city center were partially closed.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the Russian authorities’ claims regarding the number of drones shot down.

Due to Putin's summit with foreign leaders in Moscow, mobile internet will be restricted for three days27.10.26, 01:38 • 8554 views

Stepan Haftko

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