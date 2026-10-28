Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back

On the evening of October 28, Moscow and the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack. Due to the threat of strikes, the Russian authorities imposed restrictions on the operation of the capital’s airports, while two passenger planes traveling from Turkey to Moscow were forced to turn back. This was reported by Russian media outlets, including TASS and ASTRA, UNN writes.

Details

According to TASS, citing air traffic control services, the Federal Air Transport Agency temporarily restricted the reception and departure of aircraft at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. Approximately an hour later, the restrictions at Zhukovsky were lifted, while the other two airports continued to receive aircraft only with approval.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defense had allegedly already shot down 57 drones heading toward the Russian capital. An air raid alert was declared in the Moscow region at approximately 10:00 p.m.

A series of explosions reported near Moscow

Meanwhile, readers of ASTRA reported at least three explosions near Naro-Fominsk, approximately 56 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road.

According to local residents, they did not hear the characteristic sound of drones before the explosions. At the same time, they said that explosions were heard one after another from the direction of the neighboring Kaluga region.

Amid the attack, two passenger planes operating flights from Turkey to Moscow changed course and returned to their departure airports because of restrictions at Vnukovo.

There is currently no information about possible strikes, damage, or casualties. The Russian authorities’ statements regarding the number of drones shot down have not been independently confirmed.

During the night, it was loud across Russia: factories burned and explosions rang out — where the strikes hit