$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
09:59 PM • 776 views
Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back
09:17 PM • 4198 views
The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4
06:10 PM • 18426 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?
04:56 PM • 15873 views
In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 34056 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
October 28, 12:00 PM • 40126 views
EU prepares team for peace talks in Abu Dhabi - media
October 28, 10:28 AM • 33540 views
State Budget for 2027 passed its first reading in Verkhovna Rada - what is included and what comes next
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 55763 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
October 28, 07:20 AM • 34346 views
In Oleshky, a 30-hour period of silence has continued without a single incident, Lubinets says
Exclusive
October 28, 06:45 AM • 49686 views
The medical negligence case is being delayed: should the victims turn to the European Court of Human Rights?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
0m/s
86%
757mm
Popular news
The round-the-world cruise was halted due to expensive fuel — passengers are being disembarked in CambodiaOctober 28, 01:15 PM • 7286 views
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's jokeOctober 28, 01:23 PM • 23874 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 28137 views
Zelenskyy named a possible date for trilateral talks with RussiaOctober 28, 02:22 PM • 19736 views
Mbappé is being canceled in China — the forward has been removed from the eFootball simulator, and Frenchman’s shirts are being burned in the countryVideo05:35 PM • 7928 views
Publications
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?06:10 PM • 18433 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 34064 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 28157 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 35681 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 55766 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mao Zedong
Melania Trump
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift revealed how a famous singer planted thousands of crickets on her and ruined her sleep for several months10:05 PM • 64 views
Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt PhotoVideo06:17 PM • 6554 views
Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with a touch-sensitive OLED displayPhoto05:51 PM • 5990 views
Mbappé is being canceled in China — the forward has been removed from the eFootball simulator, and Frenchman’s shirts are being burned in the countryVideo05:35 PM • 7966 views
"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's jokeOctober 28, 01:23 PM • 23887 views
Actual
Social network
The Times
Starlink
WhatsApp
Heating

Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Due to the massive drone attack, flights have been restricted at Moscow's airports. Two planes from Turkey returned to their departure airports.

Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back

On the evening of October 28, Moscow and the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack. Due to the threat of strikes, the Russian authorities imposed restrictions on the operation of the capital’s airports, while two passenger planes traveling from Turkey to Moscow were forced to turn back. This was reported by Russian media outlets, including TASS and ASTRA, UNN writes.

Details

According to TASS, citing air traffic control services, the Federal Air Transport Agency temporarily restricted the reception and departure of aircraft at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. Approximately an hour later, the restrictions at Zhukovsky were lifted, while the other two airports continued to receive aircraft only with approval.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defense had allegedly already shot down 57 drones heading toward the Russian capital. An air raid alert was declared in the Moscow region at approximately 10:00 p.m.

A series of explosions reported near Moscow

Meanwhile, readers of ASTRA reported at least three explosions near Naro-Fominsk, approximately 56 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road.

According to local residents, they did not hear the characteristic sound of drones before the explosions. At the same time, they said that explosions were heard one after another from the direction of the neighboring Kaluga region.

Amid the attack, two passenger planes operating flights from Turkey to Moscow changed course and returned to their departure airports because of restrictions at Vnukovo.

There is currently no information about possible strikes, damage, or casualties. The Russian authorities’ statements regarding the number of drones shot down have not been independently confirmed.

During the night, it was loud across Russia: factories burned and explosions rang out — where the strikes hit28.10.26, 07:48 • 18603 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Explosions
Air raid alert
Turkey