More than 15 billion dollars are needed: Kubrakov discussed Ukraine's needs with US special representative Pritzker
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov discussed with U.S. officials Ukraine's financial needs for reconstruction and increased protection of maritime exports due to the tightening of the blockade on the Polish border.
Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov discussed Ukraine's financial needs and strengthening the defense of maritime exports with his American partners. Kubrakov said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .
Details
He said he met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery Penny Pritzker and discussed the third assessment of damage and recovery needs for Ukraine (RDNA3).
In 2024, $15.3 billion is needed for critical needs. Frozen Russian assets could become an important source of funding for defense and reconstruction
He also said that in the context of the tightened blockade on the border with Poland, Ukraine needs enhanced protection of its maritime infrastructure.
Ukraine's export potential is becoming a serious challenge to the region's economic security. With the continued blocking of the Polish border, sea and river corridors need to be increasingly protected and strengthened
Recall
Polish farmers have announced a new protest - starting February 20, they plan to block all checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine.
