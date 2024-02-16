More than 15 billion dollars are needed: Kubrakov discussed Ukraine's needs with US special representative Pritzker

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov discussed Ukraine's financial needs and strengthening the defense of maritime exports with his American partners. Kubrakov said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details [1

He said he met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery Penny Pritzker and discussed the third assessment of damage and recovery needs for Ukraine (RDNA3).

Kubrakov met with representatives of three international banks willing to invest in Ukraine's recovery

In 2024, $15.3 billion is needed for critical needs. Frozen Russian assets could become an important source of funding for defense and reconstruction - Kubrakov said.

He also said that in the context of the tightened blockade on the border with Poland, Ukraine needs enhanced protection of its maritime infrastructure.

Ukraine's export potential is becoming a serious challenge to the region's economic security. With the continued blocking of the Polish border, sea and river corridors need to be increasingly protected and strengthened - summarized the Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery

Recall

Polish farmers have announced a new protest - starting February 20, they plan to block all checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine.

Blockade of the Polish border: how many trucks are in line