More than a thousand invaders and dozens of artillery systems: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reveals Russia's losses at the front
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1180 occupants were eliminated, 7 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other enemy military equipment were destroyed.
The defense forces continue to inflict losses on the aggressor country, Russia. Thus, over the past day, 1,180 occupants and more than 250 pieces of enemy equipment were eliminated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/23/25 were approximately:
- personnel - 867180 (+1180) persons liquidated
- tanks - 10168 (+7)
- armored combat vehicles - 21151 (+12)
- artillery systems - 23582 (+54)
- RSV - 1296 (+1)
- air defense systems - 1081 (+1)
- airplanes - 370 (0)
- helicopters - 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 26428 (+117)
- cruise missiles - 3064 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 38334 (+91)
- special equipment - 3757 (+3)
The data is being updated.
Recall
On Sunday, February 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 12 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems. 3 drones were allegedly shot down over Crimea, the rest - over the Belgorod, Orel and Kursk regions.
