More than 80% of shelters fully comply with safety requirements - Head of the State Emergency Service

Currently, about 84% of shelters in Ukraine are fully compliant. The bomb shelters are inspected every quarter by a special commission from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and state authorities. This was stated by the acting head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danik, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Monday, May 27, the Ministry of Internal Affairs held a meeting of the Security Policy Commission of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, chaired by Minister Ihor Klymenko.

The main topics of the meeting were changes to the legislation in the field of civil protection, the introduction of the State Register of Areas Contaminated with Explosive Ordnance, and a discussion of the first results of the educational security service project.

In Kyiv, building shelters is virtually impossible - KCSA

As part of the meeting , Acting Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danik reported on how many protective structures currently meet the requirements and how shelters are inspected.

Currently, about 84% of the shelters are fully compliant. A joint commission of the SES of Ukraine and state authorities inspects the shelters on a quarterly basis. In addition, the regulatory framework to increase the number of modular shelters is being actively finalized - Danik summarized.

Addendum

The participants also raised the issue of mines in Ukraine and the implementation of the State Register of territories contaminated with explosive devices.

Interior Minister Klymenko noted that despite the enemy's constant attacks, Ukraine continues to demine the land, as the country's economy depends on it. However, he emphasized that it will be possible to fully launch this process only after the end of hostilities.

We are planning to launch the State Register of Areas Contaminated by Explosive Ordnance soon, which will be the responsibility of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. This register will contain information on the owner of the territory, the boundaries and types of explosive items that may be present in the area. In the future, the government will pay compensation to landowners for demining based on the available information - said Igor Klymenko.

Recall

Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Timur Tkachenko said that since the beginning of the year, 337 shelters have been built or equipped in Ukraine with a total cost of 384.8 million hryvnias.

Shelters have appeared in educational, medical, and cultural institutions, as well as in residential buildings and administrative buildings.