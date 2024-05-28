More than 80% of shelters fully comply with safety requirements - Head of the State Emergency Service

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 4772 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83395 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240850 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172226 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163884 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111478 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42143 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60963 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107375 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62610 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240850 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219988 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 4772 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14799 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21706 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107375 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111478 views
Actual
More than 80% of shelters fully comply with safety requirements - Head of the State Emergency Service

More than 80% of shelters fully comply with safety requirements - Head of the State Emergency Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15016 views

Currently, about 84% of shelters in Ukraine are fully compliant, and a joint commission of the SES and state authorities inspects bomb shelters on a quarterly basis.

Currently, about 84% of shelters in Ukraine are fully compliant. The bomb shelters are inspected every quarter by a special commission from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and state authorities. This was stated by the acting head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danik, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that on Monday, May 27, the Ministry of Internal Affairs held a meeting of the Security Policy Commission of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, chaired by Minister Ihor Klymenko.

The main topics of the meeting were changes to the legislation in the field of civil protection, the introduction of the State Register of Areas Contaminated with Explosive Ordnance, and a discussion of the first results of the educational security service project.

In Kyiv, building shelters is virtually impossible - KCSA23.04.24, 20:18 • 46360 views

As part of the meeting , Acting Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danik reported on how many protective structures currently meet the requirements and how shelters are inspected.

Currently, about 84% of the shelters are fully compliant. A joint commission of the SES of Ukraine and state authorities inspects the shelters on a quarterly basis. In addition, the regulatory framework to increase the number of modular shelters is being actively finalized

- Danik summarized. 

Addendum

The participants also raised the issue of mines in Ukraine and the implementation of the State Register of territories contaminated with explosive devices. 

Interior Minister Klymenko noted that despite the enemy's constant attacks, Ukraine continues to demine the land, as the country's economy depends on it. However, he emphasized that it will be possible to fully launch this process only after the end of hostilities.

We are planning to launch the State Register of Areas Contaminated by Explosive Ordnance soon, which will be the responsibility of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. This register will contain information on the owner of the territory, the boundaries and types of explosive items that may be present in the area. In the future, the government will pay compensation to landowners for demining based on the available information

- said Igor Klymenko.

Recall

Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Timur Tkachenko said that since the beginning of the year, 337 shelters have been built or equipped in Ukraine with a total cost of 384.8 million hryvnias.

Shelters have appeared in educational, medical, and cultural institutions, as well as in residential buildings and administrative buildings.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising