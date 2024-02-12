More than 35 attacks on Kherson by the occupiers over the weekend: consequences of the attack by the Russian Armed Forces

In Kherson, residential buildings, an administrative building, and one of the medical institutions were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

The enemy fired 160 shells in the direction of the city, reports UNN with reference to Telegram of the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko.

Over the weekend, the Russian army fired 36 times from the temporarily occupied left bank at the territory of the city community, firing 160 shells. - the statement reads.

The Kherson MVA emphasizes that the enemy attacked the central part of the city several times, damaging residential buildings, an administrative building, and one of the medical institutions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that over the past day, Russian troops fired 32 times at Kherson region, hitting residential areas and infrastructure facilities and wounding three people.

