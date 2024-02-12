Almost 250 explosions: russians shelled Chernihiv region 56 times in a week

Over the past week, the occupation forces have struck 56 settlements in Chernihiv region. This was stated by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past week, the enemy fired 56 times at 19 border settlements in Chernihiv region. 247 explosions were recorded - Chaus summarized.

According to him, the russians also carried out six air strikes in the region. As a result of Russian shelling, power lines were damaged.

In addition, Chaus said that the Defense Forces in the region shot down one enemy UAV.

