Almost 250 explosions: russians shelled Chernihiv region 56 times in a week
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration said that over the past week, russian troops fired 56 times at 19 localities in the region and carried out six air strikes.
Over the past week, the occupation forces have struck 56 settlements in Chernihiv region. This was stated by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.
Details
Over the past week, the enemy fired 56 times at 19 border settlements in Chernihiv region. 247 explosions were recorded
According to him, the russians also carried out six air strikes in the region. As a result of Russian shelling, power lines were damaged.
In addition, Chaus said that the Defense Forces in the region shot down one enemy UAV.
