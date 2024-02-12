Almost 250 explosions: russians shelled Chernihiv region 56 times in a week

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 12875 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108044 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115988 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161643 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260378 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175881 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166654 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148510 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231839 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 58838 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 66654 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 65464 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 44502 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 56775 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260350 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217435 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229406 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108016 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 88589 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115013 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115820 views
Almost 250 explosions: russians shelled Chernihiv region 56 times in a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24909 views

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration said that over the past week, russian troops fired 56 times at 19 localities in the region and carried out six air strikes.

Over the past week, the occupation forces have struck 56 settlements in Chernihiv region. This was stated by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past week, the enemy fired 56 times at 19 border settlements in Chernihiv region. 247 explosions were recorded

- Chaus summarized.

According to him, the russians also carried out six air strikes in the region. As a result of Russian shelling, power lines were damaged.

In addition, Chaus said that the Defense Forces in the region shot down one enemy UAV.

russian subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating through Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions - Nayev05.02.24, 11:09 • 26490 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

