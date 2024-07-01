More than 13% of water samples from bathing places on rivers and reservoirs do not meet sanitary standards - Kuzin

As of the end of June, more than 13% of the 490 control samples of water from surface water bodies did not meet sanitary and hygienic standards. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin, quoted by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

As of the end of June, more than 13% of the 490 control water samples taken from surface water bodies did not meet sanitary standards. Most of the water samples showed excessive levels of E. coli. The main reason is the rapid increase in air temperature - the statement said.

It is noted that if ingested, E. coli can cause:

Intestinal infections (most common symptoms: nausea and diarrhea);

inflammation of the urinary tract and genitals;



hemolytic uremic syndrome (children and the elderly are at risk), which can lead to renal failure.



It is also reported that as for the official beach areas in the country, during the monitoring, which was conducted from May 15 to June 21, experts took 321 water samples from surface water bodies, of which 113 showed a discrepancy in the lactose-positive E. coli index.

Water quality monitoring from reservoirs and rivers within the beaches, regardless of whether local authorities officially authorize or prohibit swimming, is conducted by specialists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the regions on a weekly basis. The centers' specialists inform both local authorities and residents about the results, including exceeding the indicators in water samples. This includes recommendations to local governments to install signs prohibiting swimming, and communication with the media to inform the public and provide recommendations. Currently, most of the exceedances in the samples are E. coli, which can cause stomach upset and more serious illnesses. Therefore, you should immediately seek medical help if you feel nauseous and unwell after swimming, especially if the following symptoms appear in children - Kuzin noted.

Recall

Water samples from three Odesa beaches, "10th Station of the Big Fountain", "Arcadia" and "Langeron" do not meet sanitary standards - E. coli bacteria were found there.