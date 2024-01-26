ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

More than 120 kilograms of amber found in an underground workshop in Volyn

More than 120 kilograms of amber found in an underground workshop in Volyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18054 views

Law enforcement officers exposed an illegal amber workshop in Volyn region, seizing more than 120 kilograms of rough and processed amber. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the persons involved.

Law enforcement officers discovered an underground amber processing workshop in Kovel district, Volyn region. More than 120 kilograms of processed and unprocessed stones and finished amber products were seized. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As a result of the measures taken in Kovel district, law enforcement officers found an illegal workshop with amber processing machines and a significant amount of raw materials,

- the statement said.

Details

In total, more than 120 kilograms of processed and unprocessed amber stones, finished amber products, draft records and other material evidence were found and seized.

Image

The illegal "amber scheme" was detected by an interagency group consisting of operatives of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment and investigators of the National Police, with the support of a special unit of the State Border Guard Service, DOZOR.

Searches within the framework of the case were conducted in the Volyn and Rivne regions.

Image

According to the Border Guard Service, all the seized items were sent for examination, which will result in a legal decision.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against citizens involved in the illegal extraction, processing and sale of amber, including abroad, under Article 240-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

In Rivne region, during 17 searches related to illegal amber mining and trade, law enforcement officers seized more than 100 kg of amber and relevant equipment for its extraction.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

