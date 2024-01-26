More than 120 kilograms of amber found in an underground workshop in Volyn

Law enforcement officers discovered an underground amber processing workshop in Kovel district, Volyn region. More than 120 kilograms of processed and unprocessed stones and finished amber products were seized. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As a result of the measures taken in Kovel district, law enforcement officers found an illegal workshop with amber processing machines and a significant amount of raw materials, - the statement said.

Details

In total, more than 120 kilograms of processed and unprocessed amber stones, finished amber products, draft records and other material evidence were found and seized.

The illegal "amber scheme" was detected by an interagency group consisting of operatives of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment and investigators of the National Police, with the support of a special unit of the State Border Guard Service, DOZOR.

Searches within the framework of the case were conducted in the Volyn and Rivne regions.

According to the Border Guard Service, all the seized items were sent for examination, which will result in a legal decision.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against citizens involved in the illegal extraction, processing and sale of amber, including abroad, under Article 240-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

In Rivne region, during 17 searches related to illegal amber mining and trade, law enforcement officers seized more than 100 kg of amber and relevant equipment for its extraction.