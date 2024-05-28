ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 4177 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83084 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146029 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240824 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172221 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163881 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148071 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220350 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112967 views

Popular news
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111455 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 42019 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 60834 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107345 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 62353 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240824 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220350 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206840 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232871 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219975 views
UNN Lite
06:49 PM • 4156 views
05:32 PM • 14657 views
04:47 PM • 21571 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107344 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111453 views
More than 1.2 million people liable for military service have updated their data

More than 1.2 million people liable for military service have updated their data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16543 views

More than 1.2 million people liable for military service have updated their data, including 1.175 million who used the Reserve+ app.

More than 1.2 million Ukrainians liable for military service have updated their data, of which almost 1.175 million used the Reserve+ application, 45 thousand updated their data through the TCC and JV, 68 thousand - in the ASCs, and 15 thousand - abroad . Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

More than 1.250 million people liable for military service have already updated their data, of whom almost 1.175 million did so through the Reserve+ app. The app has become the most popular way to update data. In the TCC and JVs, 45 thousand citizens updated their data, and in the ASCs, almost 68 thousand updates were made. Almost 15 thousand persons liable for military service updated their data abroad

- Chernogorenko said.

Recall

Yesterday it was reported that more than 14 thousand Ukrainians abroad in 124 countries have updated their account information through the Reserve+ app. Ukrainians living in Poland, Germany, and Canada are leading the way.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWarTechnologies
canadaCanada
germanyGermany
polandPoland

