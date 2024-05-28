More than 1.2 million people liable for military service have updated their data

More than 1.2 million Ukrainians liable for military service have updated their data, of which almost 1.175 million used the Reserve+ application, 45 thousand updated their data through the TCC and JV, 68 thousand - in the ASCs, and 15 thousand - abroad . Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

More than 1.250 million people liable for military service have already updated their data, of whom almost 1.175 million did so through the Reserve+ app. The app has become the most popular way to update data. In the TCC and JVs, 45 thousand citizens updated their data, and in the ASCs, almost 68 thousand updates were made. Almost 15 thousand persons liable for military service updated their data abroad - Chernogorenko said.

Recall

Yesterday it was reported that more than 14 thousand Ukrainians abroad in 124 countries have updated their account information through the Reserve+ app. Ukrainians living in Poland, Germany, and Canada are leading the way.