More than 11,000 foreigners from nearly 100 countries have died in the war against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports this, citing confidential data from Rosstat, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that these are data for the period from the beginning of the full-scale invasion through the end of August 2026. They were obtained by the Belarusian group "Cyber Partisans" and the Ukrainian hacker group "Silent Crow".

This number includes 11,335 foreigners: people born outside Russia or who held foreign citizenship. The deaths ... were directly linked to the war—either through the relevant codes or through mentions in the text of terms such as "military operation," "shelling," or "drones" - the publication writes.

Previously

Ukrainian troops captured the first Indonesian citizen recruited into the Russian army. The 49-year-old man from the island of Java was sent to the Zaporizhzhia region to take part in an assault, but after a drone attack he ended up in territory controlled by Ukraine.

Russia recruits foreigners for the war through Meta, Google, and Facebook — CPD