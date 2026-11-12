More than 11,000 foreigners from 100 countries have been killed in the war against Ukraine — Bloomberg

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
02:53 AM • 2772 views
"The Night the Baltic Caught Fire": General Staff Shows Strike on Ust-Luga Port in RussiaVideo
11:15 PM • 10986 views
Svitolina secured her first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals and kept her semifinal hopes alive
November 11, 09:12 PM • 13910 views
The US asks Russia to propose a new security agreement with Europe — media reveal details
November 11, 07:40 PM • 16174 views
U.S. representatives will deliver a ceasefire proposal to Putin — Zelenskyy expects a response in Dublin
November 11, 06:51 PM • 16942 views
Who to call when the power goes out — energy officials have provided step-by-step instructionsVideo
November 11, 06:07 PM • 16433 views
Ukraine's women's youth football team won “gold” at the Youth OlympicsPhotoVideo
November 11, 05:19 PM • 16857 views
On November 12, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
November 11, 04:47 PM • 24127 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and drivers
November 11, 04:05 PM • 27050 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punished
November 11, 02:43 PM • 29528 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland — what is on the agendaVideoNovember 11, 05:42 PM • 3790 views
One judge instead of three: Parliament backed new rules for hearing cases in the HACCNovember 11, 06:09 PM • 4434 views
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideoNovember 11, 07:08 PM • 11335 views
Iran attacked maritime navigation systems in Oman - ReutersNovember 11, 07:09 PM • 4262 views
Traffic across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Dam in Zaporizhzhia has been blocked: how to detourNovember 11, 08:28 PM • 3196 views
Publications
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and driversNovember 11, 04:47 PM • 24134 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punishedNovember 11, 04:05 PM • 27056 views
From triumph to life under fire: what Kherson has experienced in the four years since its liberationPhotoNovember 11, 02:43 PM • 29534 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 58178 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 64372 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Republic of Ireland
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideoNovember 11, 07:08 PM • 11387 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 24801 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 38058 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 34599 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 31376 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat

More than 11,000 foreigners from 100 countries have been killed in the war against Ukraine — Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

According to Rosstat, 11,335 foreigners were killed from the beginning of the invasion through August 2026. The deaths are directly linked to the war — either through the relevant codes or through mentions in the text of terms such as "military operation," "shelling," or "drones."

More than 11,000 foreigners from 100 countries have been killed in the war against Ukraine — Bloomberg

More than 11,000 foreigners from nearly 100 countries have died in the war against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports this, citing confidential data from Rosstat, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that these are data for the period from the beginning of the full-scale invasion through the end of August 2026. They were obtained by the Belarusian group "Cyber Partisans" and the Ukrainian hacker group "Silent Crow".

This number includes 11,335 foreigners: people born outside Russia or who held foreign citizenship. The deaths ... were directly linked to the war—either through the relevant codes or through mentions in the text of terms such as "military operation," "shelling," or "drones"

- the publication writes.

Previously

Ukrainian troops captured the first Indonesian citizen recruited into the Russian army. The 49-year-old man from the island of Java was sent to the Zaporizhzhia region to take part in an assault, but after a drone attack he ended up in territory controlled by Ukraine.

Russia recruits foreigners for the war through Meta, Google, and Facebook — CPD24.09.26, 07:15 • 7592 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Indonesia
Ukraine