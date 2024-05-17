More than 1000 people evacuated in three days from Bilopillia and Vorozhba to Sumy region's border areas

Over the past day, the enemy shelled 24 localities in Sumy region. More than 1,000 people, including about 200 children, were evacuated from two settlements - Bilopillya and Vorozhba - in three days. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon on Friday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"Systematic shelling continues. Over the last day 24 localities were shelled. These are 11 territorial communities. In fact, this situation is repeated every day and every night. No one was killed or wounded. In order to reduce the number of people suffering, a decision was made to evacuate a 10-kilometer zone from the settlements of Belopillya and Vorozhba. Over these three days, more than 1,000 people were evacuated and about 200 children were placed in prepared houses. Those who wish to move to other regions are given the opportunity to do so. Poltava, Kyiv and western regions are helping us," said Artyukh.

He added that about 6,000 more people are planned to be evacuated from these two settlements.

"Today, we have already planned activities, equipment, and support. That is, the entire evacuation system is working. This includes the State Emergency Service and the National Police. The Armed Forces are taking protection measures," added Artyukh.

He also noted that, unfortunately, there are cases when people do not want to leave.

In addition, the head of the RMA said that defense lines have been built in Sumy region.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Transport Service, and military administrations are working on these lines. Ternopil and Lviv administrations are helping us. We are now at the final stage, and the President's Office has given appropriate instructions to the President to prioritize the provision of appropriate material and technical means so that we can complete this very important project as soon as possible," added the RMA head.

Recall

On May 16, the occupants carried out 32 attacks in Sumy region - 166 explosions were recorded.