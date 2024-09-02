Mongolia did not arrest Putin under the ICC warrant. The Foreign Ministry announced a blow to the system of international criminal law

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123761 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127722 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209383 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159172 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156226 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112567 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105173 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 87938 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 87938 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 62249 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 103106 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103106 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 99414 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 99414 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 47816 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 47816 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204214 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 206672 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206672 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 25589 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 25589 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 42023 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 42023 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 152686 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152686 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151805 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155789 views
Mongolia did not arrest Putin under the ICC warrant. The Foreign Ministry announced a blow to the system of international criminal law

Mongolia did not arrest Putin under the ICC warrant. The Foreign Ministry announced a blow to the system of international criminal law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92031 views

Mongolia did not comply with the ICC arrest warrant for Putin during his visit. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was a blow to the international criminal law system and would work on the consequences for Ulaanbaatar.

Mongolia has allowed the accused criminal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to escape justice, thereby sharing responsibility for his war crimes. This was emphasized by Foreign Ministry speaker Georgi Tikhiy and noted that the Mongolian government struck at the ICC, UNN reports.

"The Mongolian government's failure to comply with the ICC's binding arrest warrant for Putin is a heavy blow to the International Criminal Court and the international criminal law system.

Mongolia allowed the accused criminal to escape justice, thereby sharing responsibility for his war crimes.

We will work with our partners to ensure that this has consequences for Ulaanbaatar," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Previously

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest. 

However, there has been no news of his arrest so far. Moreover, Putin was met in Ulaanbaatar by an honor guard and a number of officials.

Recall

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The visit to Mongolia is Putin's first to an ICC member state since the issuance of the arrest warrant. According to Bloomberg, Putin received guarantees from Mongolia that he would not be arrested under the ICC warrant during his visit.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

