Mongolia has allowed the accused criminal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to escape justice, thereby sharing responsibility for his war crimes. This was emphasized by Foreign Ministry speaker Georgi Tikhiy and noted that the Mongolian government struck at the ICC, UNN reports.

"The Mongolian government's failure to comply with the ICC's binding arrest warrant for Putin is a heavy blow to the International Criminal Court and the international criminal law system.

We will work with our partners to ensure that this has consequences for Ulaanbaatar," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, which, as a state party to the Rome Statute, must execute the International Criminal Court's warrant for Putin's arrest.

However, there has been no news of his arrest so far. Moreover, Putin was met in Ulaanbaatar by an honor guard and a number of officials.

International Criminal Court (ICC) spokesman Fadi el-Abdallah saidthat Mongolia, as a state party to the Rome Statute, is obliged to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during his planned visit. An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The visit to Mongolia is Putin's first to an ICC member state since the issuance of the arrest warrant. According to Bloomberg, Putin received guarantees from Mongolia that he would not be arrested under the ICC warrant during his visit.