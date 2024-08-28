“Mommy's scribblers” from ARMA got confused in the management of assets of City Mall shopping mall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) claims that the valuation of the assets of the City Mall has not yet been completed. However, at the same time, Business Consulting PE, which carried out the valuation of the assets of the said shopping center, denied this information and stated that the process was completed, and the relevant report was in ARMA, UNN reports .

In late June , ARMA concluded an agreement with Business Consulting PE on the valuation of the assets of the City Mall shopping center in Zaporizhzhia.



UNN asked ARMA whether Business Consulting PE had completed the valuation of City Mall assets.

The valuation of City Mall assets has not yet been completed. The remuneration for the appraisal services will be paid by the asset manager with whom the management agreement will be signed. No disclosure of the valuation value is planned, - ARMA said on August 21 in response to a request from UNN.

However, UNN also addressed a similar question to Business Consulting. They said that the assessment had already been completed and the report had been submitted to ARMA.

Business Consulting completed the valuation of the assets of the City Mall shopping center and submitted the valuation report to ARMA, - the company said in a response sent on August 22.

Of course, it can be assumed that the company submitted the report to ARMA on the night of August 21-22, but this is unlikely. Especially against the backdrop of recent scandals related to ARMA and Olena Duma's ineffective leadership of this body.

The scandal of the ARMA's failure to sell the Royal Romance yacht, which belonged to former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspect in high treason, has not yet subsided.

Having investigated the topic, managed to find outthat the main delay in the sale of the yacht of the traitorous ex-MP was due to the fact that the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, had been preparing amendments to the legislation on the sale of foreign assets for almost six months. At the same time, at the time of her appointment to the ARMA, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had already prepared a draft of changes, but Duma categorically rejected it.

In this regard, the ARMA only launched a tender on March 20, 2024, to select a seller to sell the yacht, and a month later it finally selected the winner. It is worth noting that the selection of the winner took place a month before the expiration of the maximum period of seizure of this asset, which made its sale virtually impossible.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk believesthat ARMA head Olena Duma acted in Medvedchuk's interests by delaying the sale of his yacht. He calls for an investigation into whether this was intentional or due to incompetence.

In addition, ARMA has recently been involved in another scandal. Journalists found outthat ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the Gulliver shopping center in a gray BMW X5 with license plate KA1614RT. As it turned out, this license plate was not registered in the databases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which indicates that the ARMA officers used cover plates, which by law can only be used by operational units of law enforcement agencies.

In response to a request by UNN, the agency statedthat "ARMA employees do not use vehicles with license plates not provided for by the current legislation of Ukraine while performing their duties".

However, UNN has a videoconfirming that ARMA employees came to inspect the assets of the capital's shopping center in the above-mentioned car and with exactly the same license plate. And it was after the publicitythat the agency's employees changed the non-existent license plate to a real one.

