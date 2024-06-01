ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3788 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82864 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141007 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146009 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240804 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172218 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163879 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112967 views

Mobilization in Ukraine: a petition for booking for employees of the state emergency service was registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers

Mobilization in Ukraine: a petition for booking for employees of the state emergency service was registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35806 views

A petition has already appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the return of the "reservation" for all emergency workers. The author of the document says that today "the reservation has been removed from some of the fighters.

Against the background of the new law on mobilization, the network started talking about the fact that some employees of the State Emergency Service lost their "reservation". A petition has already appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the return of the "reservation" for all emergency workers, writes UNN.

Details 

People's deputy Alexey Goncharenko said that Vlad plans to mobilize employees of the State Emergency Service. According to him, this is a" crazy decision", because emergency workers  save lives after shelling, extinguish fires. 

Meanwhile, a petition appeared on the website of the Cabinet of ministers, the author of which suggests  setting a reservation for rescuers and firefighters. 

We appeal to you for the reason of removing armor and mobilizing rescuers, Fire Protection personnel, emergency situations service, operational and Rescue Service and other civil protection workers. At the moment, the reservation has been withdrawn from some of the fighters

- the text of the petition says.   

The author notes that emergencies have an important mission in the rear. According to her, employees of GSCHS guarantee and ensure by the state the constitutional rights of citizens to protect life, health and property.

There are not enough employees: due to mobilization in the metropolitan subway, train intervals will be increased30.05.24, 13:57 • 20421 view

Image

It is worth noting that the petition collected more than 20 thousand signatures in less than a day, with the necessary 25,000 for its consideration. 

Recall

In Bloomberg stated that the mobilization that Ukraine needs to resist in the war against the Russian Federation - undermines the productivity of enterprises in the rear. More and more entrepreneurs are facing labor shortages in the labor market.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising