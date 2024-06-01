Mobilization in Ukraine: a petition for booking for employees of the state emergency service was registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers

Against the background of the new law on mobilization, the network started talking about the fact that some employees of the State Emergency Service lost their "reservation". A petition has already appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the return of the "reservation" for all emergency workers, writes UNN.

People's deputy Alexey Goncharenko said that Vlad plans to mobilize employees of the State Emergency Service. According to him, this is a" crazy decision", because emergency workers save lives after shelling, extinguish fires.

Meanwhile, a petition appeared on the website of the Cabinet of ministers, the author of which suggests setting a reservation for rescuers and firefighters.

We appeal to you for the reason of removing armor and mobilizing rescuers, Fire Protection personnel, emergency situations service, operational and Rescue Service and other civil protection workers. At the moment, the reservation has been withdrawn from some of the fighters - the text of the petition says.

The author notes that emergencies have an important mission in the rear. According to her, employees of GSCHS guarantee and ensure by the state the constitutional rights of citizens to protect life, health and property.

It is worth noting that the petition collected more than 20 thousand signatures in less than a day, with the necessary 25,000 for its consideration.

In Bloomberg stated that the mobilization that Ukraine needs to resist in the war against the Russian Federation - undermines the productivity of enterprises in the rear. More and more entrepreneurs are facing labor shortages in the labor market.