Missile strike on Velykyi Burluk: rescuers complete debris removal
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have completed the debris removal after more than a day of search and rescue operations in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, where Russian missiles hit residential buildings, killing 5 people and injuring 5 others.
In the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, rescuers have completed the rubble removal. The search and rescue operation lasted more than a day. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.
As of 18:35 on February 15, the rescue operations were completed. A total of 82 rescuers and 14 pieces of equipment were employed.
On February 14 at 16:16, the enemy fired S-300 missiles at the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. The occupants hit a two-story residential building and another one next to it.
This attack killed 5 people. Another 5 residents of the village were injured but survived. They were pulled out of the rubble of the destroyed house by rescuers. According to the SES, all the victims were hospitalized in medical institutions.