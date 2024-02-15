Missile strike on Velykyi Burluk: rescuers complete debris removal

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72123 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118054 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122871 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164824 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165235 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267678 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176857 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166845 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148610 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Missile strike on Velykyi Burluk: rescuers complete debris removal

Missile strike on Velykyi Burluk: rescuers complete debris removal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33842 views

Rescuers have completed the debris removal after more than a day of search and rescue operations in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, where Russian missiles hit residential buildings, killing 5 people and injuring 5 others.

In the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, rescuers have completed the rubble removal. The search and rescue operation lasted more than a day. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

As of 18:35 on February 15, the rescue operations were completed. A total of 82 rescuers and 14 pieces of equipment were employed.

Optional

On February 14  at 16:16, the enemy fired  S-300 missiles at the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. The occupants hit a two-story residential building and another one next to it.

This attack killed  5 people. Another 5 residents of the village were injured but survived. They were pulled out of the rubble of the destroyed house by rescuers. According to the SES, all the victims were hospitalized in medical institutions.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergenciesMultimedia
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kharkivKharkiv

