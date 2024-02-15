Missile strike on Velykyi Burluk: rescuers complete debris removal

In the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, rescuers have completed the rubble removal. The search and rescue operation lasted more than a day. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

As of 18:35 on February 15, the rescue operations were completed. A total of 82 rescuers and 14 pieces of equipment were employed. - the SES reported.

On February 14 at 16:16, the enemy fired S-300 missiles at the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. The occupants hit a two-story residential building and another one next to it.

This attack killed 5 people. Another 5 residents of the village were injured but survived. They were pulled out of the rubble of the destroyed house by rescuers. According to the SES, all the victims were hospitalized in medical institutions.