Missile attack on Odesa on April 29: death toll rises to 7

A man who was injured in a rocket attack on the city on April 29 died in an Odesa hospital. This brings the total number of victims of the attack to seven. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Odesa City Council.

Details

The department said that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa on April 29 has increased to 7 people.

Today, another man born in 2001 died in the hospital, and doctors fought for his life to the last - said the Odesa City Council.

Russia's hostile attack on Odesa: Vice-Rector of the International Humanitarian University killed

Addendum

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that 15 peoplewho were wounded in Russian missile attacks on Odesa on April 29, 30 and May 1 continue to be treated in hospitals in the city and region

Recall

In the evening of April 29, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with missiles, with Odesa coming under attack. The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the city was hit by an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster munition.