Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75830 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106046 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148967 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153125 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249664 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173946 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165223 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Missile attack on Odesa on April 29: death toll rises to 7

Missile attack on Odesa on April 29: death toll rises to 7

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16295 views

The number of victims of the Russian rocket attack on Odesa on April 29 increased to 7 after another man who was wounded in the attack died in hospital.

A man who was injured in a rocket attack on the city on April 29 died in an Odesa hospital. This brings the total number of victims of the attack to seven. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Odesa City Council.

Details 

The department said that  the number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa on April 29 has increased to 7 people.

Today, another man born in 2001 died in the hospital, and doctors fought for his life to the last

- said the Odesa City Council.

Russia's hostile attack on Odesa: Vice-Rector of the International Humanitarian University killed30.04.24, 09:47 • 40299 views

Addendum

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that 15 peoplewho were wounded in Russian missile attacks on Odesa on April 29, 30 and May 1 continue to be treated in hospitals in the city and region

Recall

In the evening of April 29, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with missiles, with Odesa coming under attack.  The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the city was hit by an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster munition. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

