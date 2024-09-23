Ministry of Justice official who allowed entrepreneurs to use prisoners in production detained for bribery

The head of the Western Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice has been detained, who allowed entrepreneurs to use prisoners in the production of their products "for free" for a fee. UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

It is reported that in July of this year, a businessman engaged in timber harvesting approached the head of the Criminal Sentencing Department of the Ministry of Justice, which is responsible for 6 regions of Ukraine. He offered to set up wood processing in a workshop operating on the territory of one of the correctional facilities in Lviv Oblast. The official replied that the entrepreneur would be able to use the shop's facilities and employ the labor of convicts.

For this, he will be paid 70 to 100 euros for each cubic meter of processed wood. The "subscription fee" from July to September amounted to more than 2 thousand euros - the SBI reported.

The official scheduled the transfer of funds in a cafe in the center of Lviv. After receiving the bribe, law enforcement detained him and seized the money.

The defendant has already been released and is being held in custody with the possibility of being released on UAH 2 million bail by a court decision. He was served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property.

In July of this year , the Security Service of Ukraine exposed and eliminated a corruption scheme in the Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice, where officials systematically received bribes for illegally closing enforcement proceedings against debtors.

