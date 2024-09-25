Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-residency in a few days - Fedorov

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is planning to launch e-residency in a few days, like in Estonia, but with better conditions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov at the Conductors of Change Innovation Forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We have recently launched both online marriage and e-Entrepreneur. Now, in a few days, we will launch e-Residency, similar to Estonia, but with better conditions. We are entering another level of competition with other countries, and we will present it in the IT arena. This is not even a service, but a separate ecosystem that allows entrepreneurs from different countries to start their own business online in Ukraine, pay taxes - Fedorov said.

In October 2022, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law defining the status of e-residents and outlining the range of persons who can obtain this status.

At the end of December, Ukraine launched a beta test of uResidency, an e-residency program for foreigners.