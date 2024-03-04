$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16279 views

01:12 PM • 51780 views

10:10 AM • 40774 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 206926 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187085 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175462 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220792 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249178 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154977 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371603 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

09:06 AM • 41501 views

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13421 views

01:12 PM • 51815 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 206962 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 168521 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187112 views
01:48 PM • 10736 views

10:29 AM • 19816 views

10:08 AM • 20428 views

09:23 AM • 34530 views

09:06 AM • 42363 views
Ministry of Defense audit: 30,000 turnstiles found in Zhytomyr region that have been in storage for almost a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25320 views

Nearly 30,000 new American-made medical tourniquets were found unused after 6 months in a Ukrainian military unit warehouse.

Almost 30,000 new high-quality medical SOF turnstiles made in the United States were found in the storage of one of the military units subordinate to the Medical Forces Command in Zhytomyr region. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The department said that these turnstiles were received in April 2013, and only six months later the military unit issued the first of them to the military - 458 units in total. 

The results of the internal audit were reported to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Audit in the army: Zelensky told what Syrsky will focus on25.02.24, 20:46 • 35606 views

It is noted that after the audit, responsible officials began issuing turnstiles, and almost a third of them are now with the military.

We have also initiated the distribution of other medical equipment (individual first aid kits, backpacks for combat medics), which had been stored in large quantities in warehouses for a long time.

The task of the MoD's internal audit is not only to detect and respond to cases of abuse, but also to prevent inefficient use of military resources. Through better planning, enhanced accountability, and solidarity at all levels of decision-making

- said Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

Recall

Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr met with U.S. representatives to discuss reforming Ukraine's internal audit system, creating an audit committee in the Defense Ministry, and monitoring the end use of weapons provided by U.S. partners.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

