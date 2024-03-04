Ministry of Defense audit: 30,000 turnstiles found in Zhytomyr region that have been in storage for almost a year

Almost 30,000 new high-quality medical SOF turnstiles made in the United States were found in the storage of one of the military units subordinate to the Medical Forces Command in Zhytomyr region. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The department said that these turnstiles were received in April 2013, and only six months later the military unit issued the first of them to the military - 458 units in total.

The results of the internal audit were reported to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Audit in the army: Zelensky told what Syrsky will focus on

It is noted that after the audit, responsible officials began issuing turnstiles, and almost a third of them are now with the military.

We have also initiated the distribution of other medical equipment (individual first aid kits, backpacks for combat medics), which had been stored in large quantities in warehouses for a long time.

The task of the MoD's internal audit is not only to detect and respond to cases of abuse, but also to prevent inefficient use of military resources. Through better planning, enhanced accountability, and solidarity at all levels of decision-making - said Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

Recall

Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr met with U.S. representatives to discuss reforming Ukraine's internal audit system, creating an audit committee in the Defense Ministry, and monitoring the end use of weapons provided by U.S. partners.