Ministry of Defense approves new policy on human capital in the Defense Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved a new policy for attracting and retaining human capital in the Defense Forces. This strategic document aims to meet the requirements of interoperability with NATO in the defense sector and radically changes the state's approach to human resources in the Defense Forces. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the new policy lays down the foundations of a human-centered system of personnel management and the development of a managerial culture in the defense forces.

It creates a global system, starting with the formation of defense awareness and reform of the social sphere and veteran policy, ending with qualitative changes in financial support and an updated health care system.

The work on policy development began last fall. We used the best practices of our Western partners, adapting them to Ukrainian realities. Experts from the Ministry of Defense's Human Resources Management Committee, NATO strategic advisors, and representatives of the civil society worked on the policy. I am sincerely grateful to everyone involved in this important work. The implementation of this policy will change the Ukrainian army, make it more efficient and modern, - Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova emphasized.

By the end of June: electronic referrals to the clinical examination center will be added to the "Reserve+" application