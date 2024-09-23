Meteorological summer continues, temperature rise is expected - Ukrainian Weather Service
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Weather Center reports that the meteorological summer is still ongoing in Ukraine. Temperatures are expected to rise this week, and meteorological autumn will come when the average daily temperature is below 15°C for several days.
The meteorological summer continues in Ukraine, with a slight increase in temperature expected this week. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Weather Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
"We have not yet entered meteorological autumn. In fact, we are still in the middle of a meteorological summer, with one more month to go. Meteorological autumn, by the way, will come when the average daily temperature is below 15 degrees for several days in a row. So far, we don't have this and, according to forecasts, this week, on the contrary, there will be a certain increase in temperature," Ptukha said.
