Meteorological summer continues, temperature rise is expected - Ukrainian Weather Service

The meteorological summer continues in Ukraine, with a slight increase in temperature expected this week. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Weather Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

"We have not yet entered meteorological autumn. In fact, we are still in the middle of a meteorological summer, with one more month to go. Meteorological autumn, by the way, will come when the average daily temperature is below 15 degrees for several days in a row. So far, we don't have this and, according to forecasts, this week, on the contrary, there will be a certain increase in temperature," Ptukha said.

