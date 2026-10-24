Merz rejected the possibility of cooperation with the far-right AfD

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he disagreed with any changes to the “firewall” policy, which provides for the isolation of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

This came after a series of calls within his party to seek ways to cooperate with it.

“Anyone who believes they must vote for these people has no place in our Union. They have no place among us,” Merz said at a meeting of the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Reminder

The AfD and BSW parties jointly adopted a resolution against military aid to Ukraine in Saxony-Anhalt. The document has no practical consequences.