What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Merkel won't attend the funeral of former Bundestag chairman Wolfgang Schäuble

Merkel won't attend the funeral of former Bundestag chairman Wolfgang Schäuble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22241 views

Angela Merkel will attend the state farewell ceremony for Wolfgang Schäuble in Berlin, but will not attend his funeral in Offenburg.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend a state ceremony in Berlin on 22 January 2024, but will not attend the memorial service for former Bundestag Speaker and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble in Offenburg.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild and Spiegel.

Details

On Friday, former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, who died at the age of 81 on December 26 last year, will be buried in Offenburg. In addition, the farewell to the deceased CDU politician and former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble will be held on January 22 in Berlin. This was announced on Wednesday by the Bundestag.

According to media reports, Wolfgang Schäuble's longtime political ally Angela Merkel (both CDU) will not attend the funeral in Offenburg, but will take part in the state ceremony in Berlin.

Former Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the state ceremony in Berlin on January 22, 2024, but not the funeral in Offenburg

- Bild quoted a representative of the former chancellor's office as saying.

Help Help

Wolfgang Schäuble has been one of the defining figures in federal politics for decades. He has served several times as a minister, CDU leader, chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, and president of the parliament. He was elected to the Bundestag with a direct mandate in all federal elections since 1972, making him the longest-serving member of parliament at the time of his death.

Although Merkel and Schäuble had close political ties, there were differences of opinion between them.

Merkel honored the late Schäuble as her "political teacher. However, the longtime CDU chairwoman and Schäuble, despite close political ties, were not considered personal friends

- Spiegel writes.

Recall

The former head of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble has died at the age of 81. The politician is known for playing an important role in the reunification of West and East Germany in 1990 as head of the German Ministry of the Interior.

Former President of the European Commission Jacques Delors, who is called the architect of the modern EU, has died at the age of 98.

UNN also reported that Germany delivered a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including the SKYNEX system, various vehicles, and significant stocks of ammunition.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

