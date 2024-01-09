Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev began talking about the "Maidan" in Germany because of the protests of German farmers and increased financial support for Ukraine. Medvedev wrote about this on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter), UNN reports.

Strikes in Germany: farmers blocked a large part of the country. Subsidies are over, and the astronomical amounts spent on Ukraine are still growing Medvedev wrote.

Medvedev said that Berlin is one of Kyiv's main sponsors, and if the protests continue, a "Maidan" could take place in Germany.

Context

A week of strikes organized by the German Peasants' Union began in Germany. Farmers blocked the roads to protest against the reduction of tax benefits. Due to the strikes, Volkswagen's plant in Emden, Lower Saxony, Germany, stopped working. The protesters blocked all entrances to the plant, and as a result, workers were unable to get to their places of work.

