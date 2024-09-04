ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127348 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208679 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158821 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155991 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144250 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112559 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191887 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105171 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Medical Forces Command comments on attack on Poltava Military Institute of Communications

Medical Forces Command comments on attack on Poltava Military Institute of Communications

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23884 views

Military doctors are involved in the treatment of victims of a rocket attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications. The Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the organization of evacuation and medical care.

Currently, military doctors, in cooperation with civilian medics, are involved in the treatment of injured citizens due to an enemy attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces.

Details

The Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces decided to provide more information about the horrific events of September 3 at the Poltava Military Institute of Communications.

At 09:20, after confirming the information about the hit on the educational institution, representatives of the Poltava Military Hospital, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and emergency medical assistance from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, organized the evacuation of the wounded and injured from the scene,

- the statement said.

It is noted that these events were organized under the leadership of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The command of the Medical Forces expressed gratitude to the representatives of the Service for coordinating the provision of first aid to those who found themselves in the epicenter of the tragedy.

The wounded were taken to both civilian healthcare facilities and the Poltava military hospital. Additional triage (reception) units were also deployed to provide emergency medical care to the wounded,

- the Medical Forces Command informs.

It is also noted that after the evacuation measures, specialists of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to involve military doctors from other military medical institutions to provide assistance to the victims in civilian health care facilities of various forms of ownership.

Their skills in dealing with gunshot wounds were extremely necessary. As of 04.09.2024, military doctors, in cooperation with civilian medics, are involved in the treatment of innocent civilians,

- the statement said.

Context

Yesterday, September 3, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava.

So far, 53 people have been reported dead and 298 injured.

On September 3, it was reportedthat the circumstances of the tragedy in Poltava, where 47 people were killed, would be investigated by the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with law enforcement.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising