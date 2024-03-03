$41.340.03
Media: Russian attack kills military couple with child in Odesa, two more children are being searched for under rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30723 views

A military couple and their seven-month-old daughter were killed in a Russian attack in Odesa. Rescuers are searching for the woman's two other children under the rubble.

Media: Russian attack kills military couple with child in Odesa, two more children are being searched for under rubble

A military family was killed in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on the night of March 2. A husband and wife and their seven-month-old daughter Lisa were found under the rubble. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to close friends of the family, UNN reports

Details 

In Odesa, after the attack, the bodies of Oleh and Tetyana Kravets, who were both military officers, were found. They reportedly met on duty. Tatiana later resigned to take care of her newborn child. 

"He is my husband Vitaliy's best friend. They served together. He just wished him a happy birthday. Oleh's father is also a soldier. Zhenya died ten years ago, he was 27 years old. It's a pity. A very good family," said Lyudmila, a friend of the family. 

As noted, seven-month-old Liza was the couple's only child together. 

Tatiana had three other children from a previous marriage. According to family members, two of them - nine-year-old Serhiy and eight-year-old Zlata - are being searched for under the rubble.

Three people who were reported missing have been contacted: Kiper on yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa03.03.24, 11:59 • 29462 views

"He took her with three children and they gave birth to Lizonka. The eldest boy, Volodymyr, went to Raukhivka to live with his grandparents and survived, but three died: the joint child and two from the first marriage," Liubov added.

Another friend of the couple, Vladislava, told how rescuers tried to find someone from the family. 

"Where there is a washing machine and an open door. This is their apartment. It's where they were: the bedroom where she slept with Oleh, and little Lizochka was with them. It looks like one room, and the balcony didn't collapse. Rescuers climbed up there, called them, but it's obvious that they didn't survive," Vladislava said. 

"This is also the heroism of our people, all those people who are just doing their job." Zelenskyy shows footage of rubble removal in Odesa03.03.24, 13:34 • 33187 views

According to the National Police, as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, 10 people, including three children, were killed as a result of an enemy drone hitting a high-rise building: A 3-year-old boy and a girl with a boy under the age of one. 

Eight other residents, including a child, suffered injuries of varying degrees.

Strike on a high-rise building in Odesa: it is possible that the "Shahed" could have had a reinforced combat unit - Humeniuk03.03.24, 12:11 • 29944 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Suspilne
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Odesa
