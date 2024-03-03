Media: Russian attack kills military couple with child in Odesa, two more children are being searched for under rubble

A military family was killed in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on the night of March 2. A husband and wife and their seven-month-old daughter Lisa were found under the rubble. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to close friends of the family, UNN reports.

In Odesa, after the attack, the bodies of Oleh and Tetyana Kravets, who were both military officers, were found. They reportedly met on duty. Tatiana later resigned to take care of her newborn child.

"He is my husband Vitaliy's best friend. They served together. He just wished him a happy birthday. Oleh's father is also a soldier. Zhenya died ten years ago, he was 27 years old. It's a pity. A very good family," said Lyudmila, a friend of the family.

As noted, seven-month-old Liza was the couple's only child together.

Tatiana had three other children from a previous marriage. According to family members, two of them - nine-year-old Serhiy and eight-year-old Zlata - are being searched for under the rubble.

"He took her with three children and they gave birth to Lizonka. The eldest boy, Volodymyr, went to Raukhivka to live with his grandparents and survived, but three died: the joint child and two from the first marriage," Liubov added.

Another friend of the couple, Vladislava, told how rescuers tried to find someone from the family.

"Where there is a washing machine and an open door. This is their apartment. It's where they were: the bedroom where she slept with Oleh, and little Lizochka was with them. It looks like one room, and the balcony didn't collapse. Rescuers climbed up there, called them, but it's obvious that they didn't survive," Vladislava said.

According to the National Police, as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, 10 people, including three children, were killed as a result of an enemy drone hitting a high-rise building: A 3-year-old boy and a girl with a boy under the age of one.

Eight other residents, including a child, suffered injuries of varying degrees.

