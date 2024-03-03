"This is also the heroism of our people, all those people who are just doing their job." Zelenskyy shows footage of rubble removal in Odesa
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the rescuers who are helping the whole of Ukraine to survive, and also published footage of the rubble after the attack on a high-rise building in Odesa, UNN reports.
In every city, in every community, there is always help, there are always those who rescue after Russian shelling. And this is also the heroism of our people, all those people who are just doing their job and helping the whole of Ukraine to survive. Our rescuers, I thank you! To each and every one of you.
The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. Explosions were heard in the city. Ten people were killed in the Russian drone attack, including two children. Eight more were injured, including a three-year-old child.
In Odesa, another dead baby was pulled from the rubble . The death toll has risen to 10.