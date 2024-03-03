"This is also the heroism of our people, all those people who are just doing their job." Zelenskyy shows footage of rubble removal in Odesa

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23868 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 84038 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57168 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244231 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213034 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184236 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226334 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250520 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156428 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371922 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29147 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 84038 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 244231 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195244 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213034 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15954 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24481 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24734 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53521 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61021 views
"This is also the heroism of our people, all those people who are just doing their job." Zelenskyy shows footage of rubble removal in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33187 views

President Zelenskiy thanked Ukrainian rescuers who are helping communities survive Russian attacks, posting footage of the rubble in Odesa after a drone strike killed 10 people, including two children.

"This is also the heroism of our people, all those people who are just doing their job." Zelenskyy shows footage of rubble removal in Odesa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the rescuers who are helping the whole of Ukraine to survive, and also published footage of the rubble after the attack on a high-rise building in Odesa, UNN reports.

In every city, in every community, there is always help, there are always those who rescue after Russian shelling. And this is also the heroism of our people, all those people who are just doing their job and helping the whole of Ukraine to survive. Our rescuers, I thank you! To each and every one of you.

- Zelensky wrote.

Addendum Addendum

The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. Explosions were heard in the city. Ten people were killed in the Russian drone attack, including two children. Eight more were injured, including a three-year-old child.

In Odesa, another dead baby was pulled from the rubble . The death toll has risen to 10.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarMultimedia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
