Media: Fugitive Shabunin to reform SBI - media

The media should pay close attention to how the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, activist Vitaliy Shabunin, became a combatant without ever reporting to his unit. Journalist and soldier Volodymyr Boyko writes about this, UNN reports.

"We are waiting for a revealing publication on how the disabled Shabunin became a soldier and even a combatant without ever appearing in his unit. And also, how much money this scammer received from the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a financial support and additional remuneration for allegedly performing tasks under martial law," Volodymyr Boyko writes.

He recalls that at the age of 16, the activist received a temporary certificate of a person liable for military service with a record of his ineligibility for military service. This record was made on the basis of the fact that Shabunin had moles on his body. Subsequently, Shabunin managed to be removed from the military register as unfit for service not only in peacetime but also in wartime.

"But after the start of the large-scale invasion, this agent of change and moral authority of the Ukrainian nation realized that the temporary certificate of a person liable for military service purchased in 2000 would not save him from mobilization. Moreover, he had before his eyes the example of Daria Kaleniuk, a member of the board of the pseudo-civic organization Anti-Corruption Action Center, who, at the beginning of the war, took her husband, also the founder of the AntAC, Orest Rudyi, abroad on forged documents. Then Shabunin and another AntAC founding father, Sherembey, who was convicted three times for burglaries, appealed to the commander of the 207th separate battalion of the Anti-Corruption Action Center in March 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Yushko, to avoid mobilization and were falsely enlisted in the service," Boyko said.

We would like to remind you that Shabunin was repeatedly seen in public places when he was supposed to be on duty. The activist himself did not comment on the accusations against him, but said that after he had reformed the Bureau of Economic Security, Customs and Tax, he would soon take on the State Bureau of Investigation.

In particular, he said this in a video response to questions from his subscribers, according to "Law and Business". He said that after all the previous achievements, he would take up the reform of the SBI.

Earlier, Shabunin reported that he had reformed the Supreme Court, created the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the High Anti-Corruption Court, reformed the High Qualification Commission of Judges and the High Council of Justice. Also, according to Shabunin, it was he who achieved the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

At the same time, the media reported that Shabunin was exposed for appropriating a Nissan Pathfinder jeep , donated as humanitarian aid for the needs of the Armed Forces, and driving it through the streets of Kyiv. In particular, the court ordered the SBI to register the relevant criminal proceedings. In addition, the SBI opened two more criminal proceedings against Shabunin - on the fact of forgery of documents from the NACP and evasion of mobilization. And the NABU opened criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of office by the former head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov and his former deputy Artem Sytnyk, who signed letters about Shabunin's fake business trips.