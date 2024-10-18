Media: Fugitive Shabunin to reform SBI - media

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 33511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 137394 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 187819 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 117201 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 351896 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177138 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147352 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196741 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125755 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108451 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest
April 3, 08:40 PM



Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe
April 3, 10:18 PM



Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy
02:06 AM



The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli
03:29 AM



Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
04:00 AM


Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
04:00 AM



NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM



"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM



"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM








David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM



"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM



"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM



"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons
April 3, 12:01 PM



New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
April 3, 10:44 AM


Media: Fugitive Shabunin to reform SBI - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18399 views

Journalist Volodymyr Boyko accused Vitaliy Shabunin of obtaining the status of a combatant without actually serving.

Media: Fugitive Shabunin to reform SBI - media

The media should pay close attention to how the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, activist Vitaliy Shabunin, became a combatant without ever reporting to his unit. Journalist and soldier Volodymyr Boyko writes about this, UNN reports.

"We are waiting for a revealing publication on how the disabled Shabunin became a soldier and even a combatant without ever appearing in his unit. And also, how much money this scammer received from the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a financial support and additional remuneration for allegedly performing tasks under martial law," Volodymyr Boyko writes.

He recalls that at the age of 16, the activist received a temporary certificate of a person liable for military service with a record of his ineligibility for military service. This record was made on the basis of the fact that Shabunin had moles on his body. Subsequently, Shabunin managed to be removed from the military register as unfit for service not only in peacetime but also in wartime.

"But after the start of the large-scale invasion, this agent of change and moral authority of the Ukrainian nation realized that the temporary certificate of a person liable for military service purchased in 2000 would not save him from mobilization. Moreover, he had before his eyes the example of Daria Kaleniuk, a member of the board of the pseudo-civic organization Anti-Corruption Action Center, who, at the beginning of the war, took her husband, also the founder of the AntAC, Orest Rudyi, abroad on forged documents. Then Shabunin and another AntAC founding father, Sherembey, who was convicted three times for burglaries, appealed to the commander of the 207th separate battalion of the Anti-Corruption Action Center in March 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Yushko, to avoid mobilization and were falsely enlisted in the service," Boyko said.

We would like to remind you that Shabunin was repeatedly seen in public places when he was supposed to be on duty. The activist himself did not comment on the accusations against him, but said that after he had reformed the Bureau of Economic Security, Customs and Tax, he would soon take on the State Bureau of Investigation.

In particular, he said this in a video response  to questions from his subscribers, according to "Law and Business". He said that after all the previous achievements, he would take up the reform of the SBI.

Earlier, Shabunin reported that he had reformed the Supreme Court, created the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the High Anti-Corruption Court, reformed the High Qualification Commission of Judges and the High Council of Justice. Also, according to Shabunin, it was he who achieved the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

At the same time, the media reported that Shabunin was exposed for appropriating a Nissan Pathfinder jeep donated as humanitarian aid for the needs of the Armed Forces, and driving it through the streets of Kyiv. In particular, the court ordered the SBI to register the relevant criminal proceedings. In addition, the SBI opened two more criminal proceedings against Shabunin - on the fact of forgery of documents from the NACP and evasion of mobilization. And the NABU opened criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of office by the former head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov and his former deputy Artem Sytnyk, who signed letters about Shabunin's fake business trips.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Supreme Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kyiv
