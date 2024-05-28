Media finds property of ex-deputy head of customs worth tens of millions of dollars in Dubai

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3000 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82532 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145975 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240757 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163873 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220311 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112966 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111398 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41673 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60444 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107290 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61786 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240757 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219942 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3011 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21317 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107291 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111399 views
Media finds property of ex-deputy head of customs worth tens of millions of dollars in Dubai

Media finds property of ex-deputy head of customs worth tens of millions of dollars in Dubai

 • 22158 views

According to a Dubai leak, Ruslan Cherkassky, together with Vitaliy Kiro, invested in two apartments in Dubai in 2010.

Former Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Ruslan Cherkasky, together with Vitaliy Kiro, who was involved in the production of cigarettes with counterfeit excise stamps, purchased apartments and office space in Dubai, worth about $25 million. Some of this property was leased out by the owners, while others have already been sold. This was reported by Schemes with reference to transaction data from the official Dubai registry, which journalists received access to as part of the international investigative project Dubai Unlocked, UNN reports.

"Skhemy noted that Ruslan Cherkasky's available property declarations do not contain any information about these investments or income from sales or leases.

According to the Dubai leak, Cherkassky, together with Vitaly Kiro, invested in 2010 in two apartments in Pentominium tower A (now known as Six Senses Residences - ed.) with an area of 649 square meters each. The total transaction value is over $10 million.

It is reported that a year earlier, in 2009, Cherkassky, together with Kiro, bought an office space in Dubai Pearl, with a total value of $14 million. Cherkassky's share is 861 square meters.

Both residential complexes are currently unfinished. Ruslan Cherkasky's available property declarations do not mention these investments.

Earlier, Cherkasky had indicated other real estate in the United Arab Emirates in his declarations. With the help of the Dubai leak, Skhemy found out that these are two apartments in the Bahar 6 residential complex. One of them is also a joint purchase with Vitaliy Kiro.

Kyiv customs official detained for bribery12.04.24, 17:19 • 18579 views

According to the Dubai Land Registry, Cherkassky bought an apartment in this residential complex in 2008, after he resigned from his position as the First Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. According to these transactions, the co-owners paid $162 thousand each. Indicating this real estate in the declaration, Cherkasky entered it with a mistake in his surname - Koro instead of Kiro. The Skhemy article suggests that this is no coincidence, as Vitaliy Kiro is a subject of journalistic investigations. He is known, among other things, for his interest in the cigarette business, which operated in violation of the law.

Vitaliy Kiro's wife, Olga, indirectly owned a stake in United Tobacco, a tobacco factory in Zhovti Vody, Dnipro region, which produced cigarettes with fake excise stamps. This was previously covered in an investigation by Skhemy journalists, after which the court ordered the factory to pay taxes and a fine of more than three million hryvnias.

According to the transaction data, Cherkassky sold his stake in Bahar 6 to Kiro in 2023. Ruslan Cherkassky sold another apartment in the same residential complex in early 2021. The total amount of the transactions was $224 thousand. Both apartments brought in rental income: a total of $75.6 thousand from the apartment shared with Kiro and $123 thousand from the other, the investigation says. There is no information about this income in Cherkasky's available declarations. 

16.08.23, 11:58 • 3588892 views

So far, Schemes has not been able to get Cherkasky's comment on the Dubai property.

Ruslan Cherkassky started working as an inspector in the early 90s and held various positions at customs under all presidents of Ukraine, the investigation says. On March 24, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Cherkasky from the post of deputy head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. This happened amid reports that law enforcement officers had exposed more than 10 high-ranking officials involved in a scheme to embezzle funds from Ukrainian grain exports. Reportedly, the persons involved in the organization of the fraud included the deputy head of a department of the State Customs Service and the management of the Odesa Customs. On February 1, the government dismissed the management of the Customs.

Earlier, Slovo i Dilo found out that the NABU and the SAPO are investigating the alleged legalization of funds received by Cherkasky. His live-in girlfriend Maria Trifonova, the owner of cosmetology clinics in Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia, is allegedly involved. Detectives are also investigating Cherkassky's alleged enrichment.

According to the investigation, the former deputy head of the State Customs Service acquired assets in the form of cash, vehicles, real estate and other property, the value of which exceeds his legal income by more than 6500 tax-free minimum incomes.

Luxury real estate in Dubai: "Schemes" showed undeclared property of officials from the Cabinet of Ministers, defense industry and KCSA16.05.24, 21:36 • 21626 views

The investigation of Skhemy specifically found that Maria Trifonova's financial situation improved in 2017, when Cherkasy customs officer began to list her as a cohabitant, a civilian wife, in his declarations. In response to a request for comment, Trifonova said that she would only answer questions about "aesthetic medicine".

02.02.23, 19:20 • 1274245 views

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
dubaiDubai
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising