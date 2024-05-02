May 2: World Tuna Day, International Password Day, Maundy Thursday

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94810 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109843 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152561 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252461 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174593 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165779 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227011 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29232 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25535 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32593 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25366 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22518 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252461 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227011 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212978 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238668 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225373 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94810 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69018 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75510 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113341 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114219 views
May 2: World Tuna Day, International Password Day, Maundy Thursday

May 2: World Tuna Day, International Password Day, Maundy Thursday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124219 views

Today, many countries around the world are celebrating Tuna Day, an event dedicated to regulating fishing and preserving the world's fisheries. The event, which was launched by the UN, was named so because tuna is one of the most popular fish in the world. According to the UN, almost one hundred countries are involved in the tuna industry.

Today, on May 2, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of the event dedicated to the regulation of fishing and the conservation of fisheries resources of the World Ocean - Tuna Day, UNN writes.

The event was launched by the United Nations. It was named so because tuna is one of the most popular fish in the world.

According to the UN, almost one hundred countries are involved in the tuna industry. Fishing is necessary to meet the needs of the canning and culinary industries. Due to the excessive scale of commercial fishing, the population of tuna has sharply declined, and the environmental problem has become widespread, putting some species of tuna on the brink of extinction.  

Tuna can weigh more than 680 kg and be over 4.5 meters long. The largest bluefin tuna ever caught with a spinning rod was caught off the coast of Canada in 1979. The record fish weighed 678.5 kg.

In 2012, a 222 kg tuna caught in Japan was sold for a record-breaking amount of USD 1 million 760 thousand.

Since 2013, the first Thursday of May has been the International Password Day.

This month, all Internet users are encouraged to update all their old passwords. Reminder campaigns are being held on social media.

Most people use a single password for different accounts. Some users are too lazy to come up with an individual code for each of them, while others simply forget to do so. The most popular password in the world is 123456, and the shortest is 1.

Today, fans of J.K. Rowling's series of books about the boy wizard can join the International Harry Potter Day.

The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance - according to the story, the final battle for the wizarding world of Hogwarts took place on May 2, 1998. The protagonist defeated He Who Must Not Be Named.

Today is also the International Scurvy Awareness Day.

Scurvy is caused by a lack of vitamin C in the body. The main symptom of scurvy is bleeding gums. The disease leads to a disruption of collagen synthesis, which causes the tissue to become soft and cartilage to be destroyed. As a result, brain activity is blocked and hormonal pathologies occur.

In Europe, the first symptoms of scurvy were described as early as the Crusades, but the disease became a real disaster for sailors and colonizers who were forced to spend weeks on ships at sea. Historians estimate that about a million sailors fell victim to the disease during the Age of Discovery.

Despite the fact that scurvy is easy to treat and prevention is effortless, cases of the disease are still reported in different parts of the world.

Today, Christians of the Eastern rite celebrate an important event of the last week of Lent - Maundy Thursday.

It was on Thursday that the Last Supper took place, during which Jesus Christ washed the feet of his disciples and predicted that one of them would betray him. This is exactly what happened: during a prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane, Judas Iscariot, having received 30 pieces of silver, brought the guards who seized Jesus.

According to folk traditions, on this day people start preparing for Easter, and first of all, they clean and wash the windows. Before the sun rises, one must swim to "wash away" the sins that have accumulated over the year.

It is advisable to attend a church service on this day.

It is forbidden to quarrel on this day, to take offense at someone and insult others, to celebrate weddings and birthdays.

Today Boris, Gleb, Mikhail, and Roman celebrate their name days.

