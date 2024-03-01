Man killed, woman wounded in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian missile attack, 200 hostile attacks in total

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36739 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 140117 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85180 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 309700 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257615 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199017 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235679 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252617 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158754 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372373 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 69523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 140145 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 309734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 224587 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257637 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24826 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32485 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32169 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 86319 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 93188 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Man killed, woman wounded in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian missile attack, 200 hostile attacks in total

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32401 views

A 71-year-old man was killed and a 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of a rocket attack by Russians on the town of Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and in total, the occupiers fired more than 200 times at 11 settlements in the area.

Man killed, woman wounded in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian missile attack, 200 hostile attacks in total

A 71-year-old man was killed and a 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian rocket fire on Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and in total the occupiers fired more than 200 times at 11 settlements in the region, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reports.

A 71-year-old man died as a result of an enemy rocket attack on Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region. A 68-year-old woman was wounded. Russians conducted 200 attacks on 11 localities in the region over the last day

- Fedorov said on Telegram.

According to him, 130 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Pryiutne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Plavni and other frontline towns and villages.

He added that the occupiers launched 4 missile strikes on Yulivka, attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno with 52 drones, fired 5 MLRS attacks on Robotyno, and hit Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyno and Novodanylivka with 9 air shells.

There were 27 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russian army strikes village in Zaporizhzhia with bombs: one killed29.02.24, 14:22 • 26008 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87