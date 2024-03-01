Man killed, woman wounded in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian missile attack, 200 hostile attacks in total

A 71-year-old man was killed and a 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian rocket fire on Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and in total the occupiers fired more than 200 times at 11 settlements in the region, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reports.



A 71-year-old man died as a result of an enemy rocket attack on Yulivka, Zaporizhzhia region. A 68-year-old woman was wounded. Russians conducted 200 attacks on 11 localities in the region over the last day - Fedorov said on Telegram.

According to him, 130 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Pryiutne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Plavni and other frontline towns and villages.

He added that the occupiers launched 4 missile strikes on Yulivka, attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno with 52 drones, fired 5 MLRS attacks on Robotyno, and hit Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyno and Novodanylivka with 9 air shells.

There were 27 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russian army strikes village in Zaporizhzhia with bombs: one killed