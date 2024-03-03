$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15883 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50236 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40001 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 205241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185865 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175040 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220523 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249120 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154922 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371590 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Main water pipeline from Zaporizhzhia to Marhanets built in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113422 views

The construction of a 77.9 km water main from Zaporizhzhia to Marhanets in Ukraine has been completed and is ready to supply water to residents after being connected to a permanent power supply.

Main water pipeline from Zaporizhzhia to Marhanets built in Ukraine

The main water pipeline on the Zaporizhzhia-Tomakivka-Marhanets section is ready for launch. This was reported by the Autostrada group of companies, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the water supply system has a fully assembled network, which is 77.9 km long. In particular, there are 6 pumping stations, 46 chambers for bleeding air, 47 chambers for draining water from the system, 16 chambers for switching the water flow  in the system, 3 meter chambers, and 1 chamber for distributing water flow between networks.

In February, Autostrada specialists pumped water between the pumping stations. In this way, they checked how the system operates under an average operating pressure of 4 atmospheres, tested its integrity, and  flushed and vented .

The water will be taken from the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia, from where it will be supplied via the constructed network to the city of Marhanets to a pump and filter station, where it will be treated and distributed to consumers via existing networks.

The water supply system is currently powered by diesel generators. The system will not be able to operate on them permanently. Therefore, we are waiting for a decision to determine the balance holder, transfer the water supply system to the balance sheet and sign contracts for constant voltage supply. For this purpose, we have built new power supply lines to the pumping stations - 26 km long.

the statement reads

After the connection, we will fully automate the water supply system and conduct hydraulic tests. Immediately after the system is connected to a constant power supply, water will be supplied to subscribers - residents of Dnipropetrovska oblast (Marhanetska, Myrivska, Shyrokivska, Tomakivska communities and the city of Nikopol), local hospitals, schools and kindergartens.

Addendum Addendum

The company emphasized that the main water pipeline is an unprecedented large-scale project and is very important given the humanitarian catastrophe in the region as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

The construction of the facility lasted for 7 months around the clock.

Water supply for towns affected by the Kakhovka HPP explosion is almost 90% complete08.12.23, 19:53 • 39862 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Dnipro
Marhanets
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
