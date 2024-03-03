Main water pipeline from Zaporizhzhia to Marhanets built in Ukraine

The main water pipeline on the Zaporizhzhia-Tomakivka-Marhanets section is ready for launch. This was reported by the Autostrada group of companies, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the water supply system has a fully assembled network, which is 77.9 km long. In particular, there are 6 pumping stations, 46 chambers for bleeding air, 47 chambers for draining water from the system, 16 chambers for switching the water flow in the system, 3 meter chambers, and 1 chamber for distributing water flow between networks.

In February, Autostrada specialists pumped water between the pumping stations. In this way, they checked how the system operates under an average operating pressure of 4 atmospheres, tested its integrity, and flushed and vented .

The water will be taken from the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia, from where it will be supplied via the constructed network to the city of Marhanets to a pump and filter station, where it will be treated and distributed to consumers via existing networks.

The water supply system is currently powered by diesel generators. The system will not be able to operate on them permanently. Therefore, we are waiting for a decision to determine the balance holder, transfer the water supply system to the balance sheet and sign contracts for constant voltage supply. For this purpose, we have built new power supply lines to the pumping stations - 26 km long. the statement reads

After the connection, we will fully automate the water supply system and conduct hydraulic tests. Immediately after the system is connected to a constant power supply, water will be supplied to subscribers - residents of Dnipropetrovska oblast (Marhanetska, Myrivska, Shyrokivska, Tomakivska communities and the city of Nikopol), local hospitals, schools and kindergartens.

The company emphasized that the main water pipeline is an unprecedented large-scale project and is very important given the humanitarian catastrophe in the region as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

The construction of the facility lasted for 7 months around the clock.

Water supply for towns affected by the Kakhovka HPP explosion is almost 90% complete