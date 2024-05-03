"Made in Ukraine": Khmelnytsky entrepreneurs will receive at least UAH 1.45 billion this year

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94654 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109817 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152535 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156346 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252434 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174589 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226995 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29089 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25389 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32472 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25200 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22349 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252434 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226995 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212963 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225361 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94654 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68989 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75474 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113338 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114216 views
"Made in Ukraine": Khmelnytsky entrepreneurs will receive at least UAH 1.45 billion this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29619 views

This year, at least UAH 1.45 billion has been allocated to Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Khmelnytsky Oblast as part of the Made in Ukraine economic platform to support domestic producers and businesses in the face of war.

This year, at least UAH 1.45 billion has been allocated for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Khmelnytsky Oblast under the Made in Ukraine platform. This was announced by Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine. Together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she presented the Made in Ukraine economic platform in Khmelnytsky. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP. 

For me, it is very important to create our Made in Ukraine platform in order to know domestic producers by sight. Especially those who have been working since the beginning of the war, who have returned home, who provide jobs and strength to our budget, which then goes entirely to our soldiers. Without pathos, it is true: you and your region help as much as possible

- Zelensky said. 

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of ensuring the stable operation of the region's energy system and protecting the population from Russian attacks.

"It is important for us that people live, have jobs, schools work, that there are bomb shelters, that missiles and drones are shot down," he emphasized.

Svyrydenko noted that regular meetings with business in the regions are an important part of the Made in Ukraine policy. Thanks to them, it is possible to overcome both specific business problems and challenges for entire industries.

Let's take Kharkiv region as an example: the region is suffering from Russian shelling. To support it, almost immediately after a joint meeting with government officials, local authorities were allowed to exempt businesses from regional taxes, and we compensate them. Subsequently, we offered a 30% discount on railroad transportation for farmers in the region and doubled microgrants. We have similar examples in different regions

- Svyrydenko added.

She also noted that this year, at least UAH 1.45 billion has been allocated for Khmelnytsky region under the Made in Ukraine platform. However, this amount is not final: the more actively the region's businesses apply for assistance programs, the more funds they will be able to receive.

Recall 

On February 26, Ukraine launched the Made in Ukraine platform , which is intended to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
kharkivKharkiv

