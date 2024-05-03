"Made in Ukraine": Khmelnytsky entrepreneurs will receive at least UAH 1.45 billion this year

This year, at least UAH 1.45 billion has been allocated for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Khmelnytsky Oblast under the Made in Ukraine platform. This was announced by Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine. Together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she presented the Made in Ukraine economic platform in Khmelnytsky. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP.

For me, it is very important to create our Made in Ukraine platform in order to know domestic producers by sight. Especially those who have been working since the beginning of the war, who have returned home, who provide jobs and strength to our budget, which then goes entirely to our soldiers. Without pathos, it is true: you and your region help as much as possible - Zelensky said.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of ensuring the stable operation of the region's energy system and protecting the population from Russian attacks.

"It is important for us that people live, have jobs, schools work, that there are bomb shelters, that missiles and drones are shot down," he emphasized.

Svyrydenko noted that regular meetings with business in the regions are an important part of the Made in Ukraine policy. Thanks to them, it is possible to overcome both specific business problems and challenges for entire industries.

Let's take Kharkiv region as an example: the region is suffering from Russian shelling. To support it, almost immediately after a joint meeting with government officials, local authorities were allowed to exempt businesses from regional taxes, and we compensate them. Subsequently, we offered a 30% discount on railroad transportation for farmers in the region and doubled microgrants. We have similar examples in different regions - Svyrydenko added.

She also noted that this year, at least UAH 1.45 billion has been allocated for Khmelnytsky region under the Made in Ukraine platform. However, this amount is not final: the more actively the region's businesses apply for assistance programs, the more funds they will be able to receive.

On February 26, Ukraine launched the Made in Ukraine platform , which is intended to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.