Lviv region to launch a pilot project to reform the social component in the work of TCCs and JVs

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70841 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117846 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122720 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164686 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165181 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176841 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166836 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148606 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100460 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64741 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36839 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33327 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46741 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222962 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248417 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234564 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100362 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117290 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117930 views
Actual
Lviv region to launch a pilot project to reform the social component in the work of TCCs and JVs

Lviv region to launch a pilot project to reform the social component in the work of TCCs and JVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26785 views

Lviv region will become the first region in Ukraine to reform the Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support, giving them additional social functions.

Lviv region will become the first region of Ukraine to implement an interministerial project to reform the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TSCs and SPs). This was reported by the Lviv Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

This decision was made during a forum dedicated to the provision of psychosocial services, which took place on February 9 in Lviv.

TCC employees will use body cameras in Lviv and the region31.01.24, 13:37 • 23464 views

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Commissariat , said that due to this reform , the TCCs and JVs will also start to perform a social function and will not be associated exclusively with mobilization.

In particular, this initiative will help improve the skills of specialists at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers.

The first three communities to implement this model of work will soon be identified.

Next week we will select the first three communities to implement this model. We want to create a network at the regional level similar to the one with administrative service centers. And, in addition to mobilization, we will introduce a social support function in the territorial recruitment centers that will fully work for the families of military personnel and veterans

- Maksym Kozytskyi shared. 

Addendum

The IBA emphasized that since 2023, the demand for social issues in the activities of TP and JVs has increased significantly.

Ombudsman opposes granting additional powers to TCRs25.01.24, 11:58 • 26322 views

It is noted that Specialists of the Coordination Centers for Civilian Support, which the Lviv Regional Military Administration deployed in all districts of the region to provide humanitarian, legal, psychological and other assistance, began to visit the communities of the region with explanatory meetings.

These meetings involve specialists from all the services that our soldiers, veterans and their families most often have questions about. People are helped to solve their problems on the spot. And if the situation is more complicated, they are clearly told where to turn. 

The work of these offices is very relevant, but we have taken over what other services should do. For example, the same territorial centers for recruitment and social support," emphasized the head of Lviv region.

- emphasized the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has granted the right to territorial recruitment and social support centers to operate around the clock (TSCs and SPs).

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising