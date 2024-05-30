Luxembourg allocates 5 million euros for the "artillery coalition" in support of Ukraine

Luxembourg has allocated 5 million euros to finance the "artillery coalition" in support of Ukraine, which was created by the United States and France. This was stated in the Ministry of defense of the country, reports UNN.

It is noted that Luxembourg's Defense Minister Jurico Baques arrived in Paris, where she held a business meeting with her French counterpart Sebastian Lecorne.

Focus on deepening defense cooperation ,strengthening Luxembourg with French combat vehicles, and continuing support for Ukraine, including a 5 million euro contribution to the artillery coalition. - - says the message of the Ministry of Defense of Luxembourg.

The president's Office stated that Ukraine and Luxembourg have started bilateral negotiations on concluding an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support,