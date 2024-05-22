Lubinets said that this week there may be positive news on the issue of the return of children
Kyiv • UNN
Lubinets expressed hope that this week Ukraine will have new positive news about the return of Ukrainian children from Russia.
Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets expressed hope that this week Ukraine will have new positive news on the return of Ukrainian children. He said this during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.
Details
When asked whether there is a vision of how Ukraine will return children adopted in Russia, whether there is a plan, Lubinets replied: "There is a plan. I hope that this week we will have new positive news on the issue of the return of Ukrainian children.
Addition
On May 8, it was reported that eleven more children from the Kherson region were removed from the temporary occupation.
On May 13, the director of Save Ukraine , former Presidential Commissioner for children's rights Mykola Kuleba reportedthat 5 more families with 9 children were returned from the occupied territories of Ukraine.